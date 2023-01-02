Sixers Urged to Part Ways With Two-Time All-Defensive Team Member

The Philadelphia 76ers are still looking to add some final pieces to the puzzle as they look to maximize their chances of competing for a title this season. They still have an open roster spot and, now 35 games into the season, have been given a better chance to evaluate what the team needs. A player who has gotten a great deal of buzz in trade rumors has been Matisse Thybulle. The 25-year-old was further mentioned in a recent article by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report. While listing off the player that each team needs to trade in 2023, Thybulle was named as the prime candidate for the Sixers.

As was written:

“Once considered one of the Philadelphia 76ers better young players and trade assets, Matisse Thybulle is barely hanging on to a rotation spot in 2022-23. The arrival of De’Anthony Melton, who provides similar defensive value while also being able to shoot, has probably made Thybulle expendable (at least to the Sixers). Some other team in need of perimeter defense might be willing to take a flier on him, though. He’s still just 25 years old and can wreak havoc on at least three positions (four, if a team plays small). If he’s surrounded by enough shooting and playmaking, there might still be a positive-impact player there. And there’s still plenty of time for him to become an average shooter, too,” per Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report.

Thybulle’s Role on Sixers

Thybulle has been a bit of a statistical anomaly this season. The eye test indicates there has not been much improvement on the offensive side of the floor, however, the team has looked undeniably better by the numbers when he is on the court. The eye-popping defensive plays that Thybulle is capable of are clear, but the deficiencies on the offensive side of the floor have kept him from holding a more expanded role.

So far this season he has averaged just 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in his 11.5 minutes per game. However, the Sixers are 7-0 in games that Thybulle has played more than 20 minutes. In the 187 minutes Thybulle has shared the court with Joel Embiid, the Sixers are outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per 100 possessions. In the 111 minutes sharing the court with James Harden, the Sixers are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per 100 possessions.

The advanced analytics jump off the page, and Thybulle has been getting extended time of late. He also is coming off a performance against the Thunder where he shot 3-3 from beyond the three-point arc. However, his offensive concerns have hurt the Sixers in the postseason before. With Thybulle as one of the primary trade pieces the Sixers have, expect Daryl Morey to jump at the opportunity to make a trade if it does arise.

The Sixers can't play Matisse Thybulle in this series. His defense hasn't come close to offsetting his offensive limitations. They're playing 4-on-5 offensively with him out there. pic.twitter.com/sff4sY1NjD — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 5, 2022

Thybulle’s Trade Value

When speaking with an Eastern Conference General Manager back in November, Heavy Sports Sean Deveney was told, “There has been a lot of conversation about him, there has been interest in (Furkan) Korkmaz as well. The problem they have is the value of both of those guys is pretty low and if anyone is going to try to get either one, it is a something-for-nothing situation. No one is going to give up a first-round pick for Thybulle, not with the way he has shot it. Same with Korkmaz. They haven’t been offered anything that is going to make them a better team, not yet at least, so why make a move?”

It also should be noted that Thybulle is in the final year of his contract. This limits his value as teams will theoretically have a chance to sign him in free agency without having to give up anything. However, with the pack beginning to separate with which teams will be buyers and which will be sellers the Sixers could still look to capitalize.

The Washington product is still one of the Sixers’ top trade pieces even without the contract security. Morey has been open about going all-in whenever the belief is the team has a chance at winning a championship. With that as the goal for this year, don’t expect him to leave any stone unturned even if it does result in Thybulle’s time with the Sixers coming to an end.