Sixers Urged to Pursue Promising Western Conference 3-and-D Wing

With most of their cap space tied up in their stars, the Philadelphia 76ers have limited options when it comes to making upgrades this offseason. If Daryl Morey wants to bolster the supporting cast around Joel Embiid and James Harden, a trade is his most likely avenue to doing so.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes listed “quick fixes” for teams eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. When discussing the Sixers, he cited adding a three-and-D wing as a solution. Hughes even created a mock trade in which Philly sends Matisse Thybulle and a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Luguentz Dort.

The Sixers need wing defenders who can shoot. Danny Green was the only trustworthy Sixer in that role against Miami, but he’ll almost certainly be out for all of next year after suffering a devastating knee injury in Game 6… Dort is precisely the kind of stout defender the Sixers need, and he shot a just-barely-respectable 33.2 percent on 7.7 long-range tries per game last year.

After going undrafted back in 2019, Dort has become a hidden gem prospect for the Thunder. Still only 22-years-old he is coming off his best season as a pro. In 51 games this year, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.7 APG.

Lugentz Dort is a Perfect fit for Sixers

As Hughes mentioned in his article, Dort is a near-perfect fit for the Sixers. Not only will his above-average defense help fill the void without Thybulle, but he can also help as a floor spacer.

Averaging close to eight three-point attempts per game last season, Dort is a more than willing shooter from beyond the arc. His 33.2% is below league average but serviceable enough that opposing defenses will have to respect his shot on the floor. A case could also be made that his efficiency would increase due to better quality of shots playing alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden.

While he’s only six-foot-three, Dort has a six-foot-eight wingspan and solid frame that allows him to guard multiple positions. Mix that with his ability on the offensive end, and Dort is the exact type of “two-way player” the Sixers should be looking to acquire.

Is This Trade Realistic for the Sixers and Thunder?

Looking at it from both sides, a deal of this framework is pretty realistic. OKC GM Sam Presti is always eyeing draft capital to add to his treasure chest, and Thybulle still has good value despite his offensive limitations. With the Thunder still in a rebuild, his offensive game being a work in progress isn’t much of a deterrent.

This move also makes sense from a financial aspect. Both players will be entering the final year of their contracts next season. The only difference is Thybulle will be restricted, while Dort will be hitting the open market. This might entice OKC as they will have the bird rights of the two-time All-Defense wing.

Daryl Morey has always been known to explore every avenue of improving his team. While the Sixers view Thybulle as a key piece, they aren’t opposed to moving him for the right price. If the former first-round pick can’t take a step forward in his development, it might lead to the end of his tenure in Philadelphia.