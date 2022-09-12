Miami Heat Pull Off Sneaky Signing, Set to ‘Trump’ Anything Sixers Did

The Miami Heat made one sneaky good move that could prove to be the biggest steal of the offseason. The decision to bring back veteran guard Victor Oladipo has the potential to be the best under-the-radar signing in the Eastern Conference.

According to the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, Oladipo’s return to South Beach could “trump any outside signing by the Celtics, Bucks, Nets or even 76ers.” Wow. Bold claim. That is assuming Oladipo is 100% healthy and close to regaining the form that made him a two-time All-Star for the Indiana Pacers.

Miami inked Oladipo to a two-year, $18.2 million contract (via Spotrac) while retaining his Bird rights. It was the only signing the Heat made in a quiet summer by Pat Riley’s standards. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers stole P.J. Tucker from Miami and reunited him with James Harden, his old running mate in Houston.

The Sixers also signed Danuel House, Trevelin Queen, and Montrezl Harrell in free agency before trading for De’Anthony Melton. All those moves were met with high praise from most NBA analysts, inching the team up to No. 5 in a list of the top starting fives in the entire league. The Heat? They ranked No. 10 (via ESPN’s Bobby Marks).

Oladipo Showed Up in Sixers-Heat Playoff Series

Oladipo sat out the first five months of the 2021-22 season before making his debut on March 7. He scored 11 points (4-of-7 shooting) in 15 minutes while playing solid defense. The 30-year-old had been traveling with the Heat earlier in the year — Oladipo got heckled in Philly from his seat on the bench on December 15 — before coming back for good and turning in quality minutes for Miami in the playoffs.

Miami goes back to empty side pick and roll. Sixers switch it this time. Solid D, good effort by Butler to get the board and find Oladipo. pic.twitter.com/RSQ2RbjS2i — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 11, 2022

He averaged 10.3 points per game against the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. All the more reason why optimism continues to spike in South Beach where Oladipo is being viewed as the “X-Factor to this year’s Miami Heat team.”

Here is what SB Nation’s Hot Hot Hoops wrote about the veteran guard:

For years we have been desperately lacking another ISO scorer to help the likes of Jimmy Butler and even Tyler Herro… when the offense starts to stick, having a person you can give the ball to and just let them go to work. He is extremely versatile, as he has a great mid range game, strong driving abilities, and a decent three point shot as well. He can hit spot up jumpers and three pointers, pull ups, shots off the dribble, and even create for others.

Pressure from Oladipo vs. Harden. Sixers again try to put Herro in pick and roll but you see the adjustment from Miami. Switch, double and rotate. Now it's 1v1 with early help being shown. pic.twitter.com/1VmvuH9G7a — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 3, 2022

NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Own Best Starting 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up steam as a dark-horse candidate to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Their blockbuster trade with Utah has transformed the starting five into an elite one: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen.

That lineup looks on par with the best in the conference, although depth behind them could be a serious issue in Cleveland. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins called it the “best starting lineup” in basketball, pointing to the fact that the Cavaliers now have four potential All-Stars.