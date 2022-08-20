Warriors Guard Pays Homage to Sixers Legend

Throughout history, there have been few players more influential than Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. The mark he’s left on the game has lived long past his playing days. Today’s generation constantly mentions him as someone they idolized watching growing up or modeled their game after.

One of the more recent instances of someone paying their respect to Iverson involves Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. The team’s Twitter account recently posted some old gameday fits that included him wearing a t-shirt of the former MVP.

Graphic tees are always in pic.twitter.com/ZvUOaZuYSU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 18, 2022

As someone who plays with flare at the guard position, it is no surprise that Poole is a fan of Iverson. During a radio interview with “95.7 The Game,” the 23-year-old said the Sixers icon was one of his favorite players to watch. “Growing up my favorite players were Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant. I like to say AI and D-Wade a lot,” said Poole.

After starting off his career in the G-League, Poole burst on the scene for the Warriors in 2022. In 76 games last season, he averaged 18.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 4.0 APG.

Jordan Poole Could Make His Way to Eastern Conference

Playing for the Warriors, Jordan Poole is not a player the Sixers see much. However, that could change later down the road. Following his breakout season, teams are keeping a watchful eye on the high-scoring guard.

If Poole does not sign an extension during the season, he will be set to enter restricted free agency next summer. While the Warriors will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet he signs, it will be tough considering they are heavily invested in their core. One team that was recently mentioned as a potential landing spot is the Orlando Magic.

I’d watch out for the Magic to be ready to make an offer if he’s restricted, knowing there’s a good chance Golden State is not going to match, one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. They’re going to establish something with Paolo in the frontcourt, with his passing. But they’re going to need a top-level perimeter scorer, too. If you put Poole with Paolo and Franz Wagner, it’s an exciting young team, the exec said.

Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Clowns Himself on Social Media

One of the many reasons why Tyrese Maxey instantly became a fan favorite in Philadelphia is because of his personality. Along with being extremely humble, the 21-year-old is always radiating positivity.

While his fun-loving nature is a likable trait, sometimes it gets the better of him. The Sixers guard couldn’t help but laugh at himself after an old video from his time at Kentucky surfaced.

Why am I like this 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gVFD6ySLdc — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) August 18, 2022

The video is in reference to how Maxey has given back to the community this offseason. Following a summer of diligent training, he is taking the time to hold free basketball camps in his old stomping grounds. The first camp was held at the Sixers training camp, with the next two being in Lexington Kentucky (where he went to college) and Dallas Texas (Maxey’s hometown).

If the next two camps are anything like the first, the campers better be prepared to see every weapon in Maxey’s offensive arsenal as he does not hold back.