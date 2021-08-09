Watch Sixers’ Ben Simmons Draining 3-Pointers With Clippers 4x All-Star

Could both the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons learn a thing or two from Rajon Rondo?

A 19-second video uploaded Monday by the Twitter account Swish Cultures – which is described as a “news and media company created to show the beauty of basketball around the world” – shows Simmons and Rondo in a gym, taking feeds from an off-camera passer and alternating three-point attempts. The duo combine to make five shots in a row, with Simmons making three and Rondo drilling both of his tries.

Rajon Rondo ( @RajonRondo ) and Ben Simmons ( @BenSimmons25 ) working on 3s off the move and in transition with @ChrisJHoops pic.twitter.com/zo4Tib8ite — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 9, 2021

The Tweet is captioned “Rajon Rondo (@RajonRondo) and Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) working on 3s off the move and in transition with @ChrisJHoops” and had racked up hundreds of likes and commented on and retweeted dozens of more times by mid-afternoon. Chris Johnson is Simmons’ trainer.

This is not the first time a video of Simmons working on his game has sparked interest this summer.

How Do Rondo’s, Simmons’ Career Numbers Compare?

In some ways, Rondo and Simmons are very similar players. Despite being listed at 6-foot-11, 240 pounds – which is 10 inches and 60 pounds more than Rondo – Simmons’ strengths and weaknesses are comparable to the 35-year-old 2006 draftee.

Both players are primarily known for their passing, playmaking, and despite a smaller stature for Rondo – rebounding. The former Boston Celtics great, like Simmons, has struggled at the free throw line, from mid-range, and from three-point land though, however, clearly not as much as No. 25.

Overall, in 275 career games (all of them starts) over four seasons, Simmons has posted 15.9 points, 7.7 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest. Rondo’s averages across 918 games (732 starts) in 15 seasons are 10.0 points, 8.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals respectively.

The past couple of years especially, Rondo has primarily come off the bench with the Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers, so his 30.4 career minutes per game average is a bit less than Simmons’ 33.9 minutes per game. To even it out, Simmons’ numbers go to 16.9 points, 8.2 assists, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per 36 minutes of action, while Rondo’s are 11.8 points, 9.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals respectively.

When springtime comes around, “Playoff Rondo” frequently comes out stronger though, and his per 36 minutes averages have bumped up slightly to 13.2 points, 9.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 134 games (105 starts). Simmons has played in and started 34 postseason games and has averaged 14.3 points, 7.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per 36 minutes – all lower than his regular season numbers.

Rondo’s Shooting Has Improved Over the Years

Where Simmons could possibly learn something from the former Kentucky Wildcat is that it’s never too late to improve on your shooting, even five years after being selected first overall in the NBA draft and following all of this summer’s backlash and trade rumors. Through Rondo’s first eight-plus seasons in the NBA – all with the Celtics – the point guard shot higher than 30% from deep just once (31.3% in 2008-2009), but he also never took more than 90 three-point attempts.

In his last six seasons though, as he’s bounced between six different teams, Rondo has upped his frequency on three-pointers and been significantly more successful as well. Highlighted by this past split season between the Hawks and Clippers where he shot a career-best 40.4% from distance, Rondo has drilled at least 33.3% of his shots from beyond the arc in each campaign.

Other than this past season where he took 89 three-point attempts over 45 games, he had tried at least 125 threes as well. When Rondo left Boston, his career three-point percentage was an abysmal 25.2%, but almost seven years later now, that number is at a much more respectable 32.3%.

Maybe it isn’t too late for Simmons.

