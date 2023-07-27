Sixers $39 Million Starter Called ‘Weakest Link’ in Lineup

Until the Philadelphia 76ers make any more trades, their starting lineup of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker will likely remain that way when the 2023-24 season starts. If that’s the case, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why Tucker is the weakest link in that lineup.

“For now, though, this starting lineup is pretty obvious. As is its so-called weakest link,” Swartz wrote. “Tucker knows exactly who he is. His 40.5 three-point percentage over the last two seasons and occasional possession-saving rebounds have value in a lineup with as much scoring as this.”

Swartz added what Tucker’s flaws are as a player, and how it hurts the Sixers’ offensively.

“But he’s 38 years old, undersized for a 4, too slow to play the 3, and adds almost nothing as an off-the-bounce player on offense.”

The Sixers have Tucker for two more seasons, to which he’ll then be 40 by the time that contract ends. That may all change if the Sixers manage to include Tucker in a possible Harden trade.

Clippers-Sixers Have Discussed PJ Tucker in Trade

With James Harden reportedly wanting to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto revealed that the two sides have discussed including Tucker in a possible trade.

“PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The Clippers covet Tucker’s ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league’s top opposing scorers. Tucker is owed $11 million this upcoming year and has a $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season.”

Including Tucker in a trade would help the Sixers’ cap flexibility. However, that would also mean the Clippers would have to send even more contracts to make it work. The Clippers have expiring contracts like Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, and Robert Covington to offer. They would have to add more than just them if they are serious about getting Harden.

Adding someone like Terrence Mann – who is slated to make $10.6 million this coming season – could help get the deal done, but according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, they’re hesitant to do that.

“The Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, are interested. But not, it seems, at the cost of Terance Mann and what’s left of their first-round draft capital,” Mannix wrote.

Nick Nurse Wants to Mold Paul Reed Into Raptors Star

Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire revealed that while talking with Sixers center Paul Reed, new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse wants to mold him into a player like Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

“I’ve talked to him plenty of times, and it’s always been kind of the same kind of idea. He talked about molding me into a Pascal Siakam-type player. Somebody who can kind of do it all. Shoot the ball, drive, pass, but right now, it’s all about focusing on my shot mechanics. That’s the start. That’s where it starts at.”

Siakam worked his way up to become the player that he became. He started out at a first-round pick with little expectations coming into the NBA, then became an NBA champion, NBA All-Star, and All-NBA forward.