Pair of Western Conference Teams Eyeing Sixers Defensive Stopper

One of the hottest names in the rumor mill for the Philadelphia 76ers has been defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle. After reports of Morey gauging the market for the two-time All-Defense wing, more news has surfaced regarding the former first-round pick.

In his latest article for Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer cited that the Sixers are still exploring trades in an attempt to create cap space. The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks were also mentioned as potential landing spots for Thybulle if he were to be traded.

In addition to James Harden sacrificing some annual dollars, it’s believed the Sixers are still exploring various trade options to free financial flexibility, as well as upgrade their roster with premium veteran talent. The two teams most often mentioned as Matisse Thybulle suitors have been Portland and Dallas.

Thybulle appeared in 66 games for the Sixers this season and posted career-highs in points (5.7), rebounds (2.3), and steals (1.7) per game.

Sixers Could Target Malik Monk

While the Sixers just added to their guard depth with the addition of De’Anthony Melton, acquiring more capable ballhandlers behind James Harden and Tyrese Maxey could still be a goal this offseason. Fischer also reported Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk might decide to test the open market.

The Lakers would like to retain Malik Monk at their taxpayer mid-level, but Monk is also searching for more lucrative deals, sources said, despite telling Jovan Buha of The Athletic he’d be willing to return to Los Angeles on a discount.

Monk, 24, is fresh off a career year after signing with LA for the veteran’s minimum. He averaged 13.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 2.9 APG across 76 games. The former lottery pick also shot 39.1% from beyond the arc on close to six attempts per game.

Depending on how confident the Sixers are in Shake Milton, Monk might be worth kicking the tires on. Not only does he provide a scoring punch off the bench, but his volume shooting from three will bring a much-needed element to the team.

Sixers Urged to Pursue Otto Porter Jr.

One area the Sixers must address this offseason is wing depth. With Danny Green gone and Thybulle continuing to appear in rumors, the roster is extremely thin in that department. In light of this, Bryan Toporek of Forbes cited Otto Porter Jr. as a free-agent target that can be signed with the taxpayer’s mid-level exception (roughly $6.3 million).

Porter is a career 39.8 percent three-point shooter, and he has knocked down at least 37.0 percent of his long-range attempts in each of the past six seasons. He’s hit 39.6 percent of his corner three-point attempts and an impressive 39.9 percent of his above-the-break triples across his nine-year NBA career, which suggests the Sixers could station him anywhere along the perimeter and rely on him to knock down open looks.

At 29 years old, Porter Jr. still has a lot to give an NBA team. He also brings championship experience, having just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors. This past season, he averaged 8.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.1 SPG.

Along with being a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc, Porter Jr. can also contribute on the other end. His six-foot-eight frame allows him to defend multiple positions, giving the Sixers more optionality on that side of the floor. Given their desperate need for two-way wings, Daryl Morey should be monitoring his situation heading into free agency.