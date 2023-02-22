Sixers Interested in Signing Former $30 Million Wing After Buyout: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to keep their eyes peeled on the buyout market. According to reporter Jason Dumas, the Sixers have inquired about one of the recent players to hit the buyout market – Will Barton.

Source: The Sixers have inquired about Will Barton, who is still going through the process of deciding where he will play this season,” Dumas said via Twitter.

On February 21, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Washington Wizards had bought out Barton.

Barton was in the second year of a two-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Denver Nuggets in 2021, who traded him along with Monte Morris to the Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last offseason.

In 40 games with the Wizards, Barton is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 38.7% from the field and 38% from three before being bought out by the Wizards. While his scoring numbers are down from his career scoring average of 11.4 points, Barton would bring a scoring spark to the Sixers’ bench, who have the 23rd-highest scoring average among benches in the NBA, averaging 31.7 points a game.

For the Sixers to bring in Barton, they will have to waive someone on their roster to make room for him.

Sixers Were Previously Interested in Kevin Love

After announcing that Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers had finalized a buyout, Wojnarowski reported that Love would talk to the Sixers, though they were not the favorite.

“Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision,” Wojnarowski said.

While Love would go on to sign with the Heat, that was primarily because the Heat could offer a bigger role.

“Love’s expectation is that he can play a sizable role in the Heat’s frontcourt rotation as they push into the Eastern Conference playoffs. Love also talked with the Philadelphia 76ers,” Wojnarowski said.

The Sixers are evidently looking for help from players who could help their scoring in their second unit, and they have no issue waiving a player on the roster to make room for someone on the buyout market who signs with them.

If Barton agrees to sign with the Sixers, the question remaining would be who would they get rid of to make room for him?

Sixers Reporter Explains Why Barton Could Be a Good Fit

Before the Wizards bought out Barton, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated explained why he believed Barton could be a good fit with the Sixers.

“The 32-year-old can play multiple positions, whether it’s in the frontcourt or the backcourt,” Grasso said. “In 40 games with the Washington Wizards this year, he averaged eight points while shooting 38 percent from deep. In his most recent playoff run with the Denver Nuggets, Barton put up 14 points per game, knocking down 39 percent of his threes on six attempts per game. You can never have enough deep threats in today’s NBA. If the Sixers want to acquire another reliable shooter, Barton will be a name to keep an eye on.”

The Sixers are fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage as a team, shooting 38.4% from distance. However, they are also 17th in three-point attempts per game, averaging 32.9. While Barton’s scoring numbers are down, his 38% shooting from three could boost the Sixers’ percentage and attempts per game.