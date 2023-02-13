Sixers Linked to $30 Million Veteran as Potential Buyout Target

Now that the NBA Trade Deadline has passed, the Philadelphia 76ers will now have to turn to the buyout market for additional roster help. Among the options that are or could be available, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated proposed a wing scorer veteran who could help – Will Barton.

Grasso listed Barton as someone who the Sixers could target and why he could potentially fit with the Sixers.

“Will Barton is a name to keep an eye on, as the Sixers were reportedly showing interest in Barton in the past,” Grasso said. “The 32-year-old can play multiple positions, whether it’s in the frontcourt or the backcourt. In 40 games with the Washington Wizards this year, he averaged eight points while shooting 38 percent from deep. In his most recent playoff run with the Denver Nuggets, Barton put up 14 points per game, knocking down 39 percent of his threes on six attempts per game. You can never have enough deep threats in today’s NBA. If the Sixers want to acquire another reliable shooter, Barton will be a name to keep an eye on.”

On February 9, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Barton and the Wizards were working on a buyout, though nothing has been finalized.

ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free agent. Barton, 32, has had a limited role with Washington this season, but started 71 games and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Barton is in the final year of a two-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Nuggets in 2021.

Sixers Sign Dewayne Dedmon

Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers had signed center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season.

The 76ers are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2023

Wojnarowski added that the Sixers had been looking for a center on the buyout market so they chose Dedmon.

The Sixers had been active in buyout market to find another center and land on Dedmon, who spent the past three seasons with the Miami Heat. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2023

Dedmon has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs after they had acquired him from the Miami Heat on February 9. With Dedmon brought onto the roster for the rest of the 2022-23 season, the Sixers have no open spots, meaning that if they were to get Barton – and that’s if Barton hits the buyout market – they would have to get rid of someone to make room for him.

One possible option could be Furkan Korkmaz, who requested a trade before the trade deadline but was ultimately not granted. Besides him, the Sixers could potentially waive other players who have not been regularly featured in the rotation. They could also look at their other backup centers like Montrezl Harell and Paul Reed, but they may not if Dedmon is behind those two on the depth chart.

Patrick Beverley Named as Possible Buyout Target

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer listed Patrick Beverley as a possible option on the buyout market that the Sixers could target and explained why he could fit.

“Point guard Patrick Beverley, who’s working through a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, would be another solid addition,” Pompey said. “He would bring more toughness while helping out in the killer-instinct category. Beverley also played for Rivers (Los Angeles Clippers) and was a former teammate of Harden (Rockets), Harris (Clippers), P.J. Tucker (Heat), and Montrezl Harrell (Rockets and Clippers).”

On February 12, the Magic announced that they had waived Beverley, meaning that, unlike Barton, he is now available to sign.

We have waived Patrick Beverley.https://t.co/uWNOF1hmZC — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 12, 2023

In 45 games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three.

Beverley would give the Sixers more guard depth behind James Harden, who he’s played with before, Tyrese Maxey, and Shake Milton.