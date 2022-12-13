Sixers Legend Honored With Rookie of Year Award Name Change

The NBA made a surprising announcement on Tuesday morning that the end-of-season awards were being named after some of the brightest stars in the league’s history. Legends like Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Jerry West will now have their names etched on the trophies forever. Among these players was Philadelphia 76ers legend Wilt Chamberlain who will have the Rookie of the Year award named after him.

Wilt Chamberlain’s Historic Career

Throughout his 14-year career, Chamberlain led the NBA in games played five times, minutes played nine times, points per game seven times, rebounds per game 11 times, and field-goal percentage nine times. Throughout his career, he averaged 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, in his 45.8 minutes per game. The big man was a 13-time All-Star, four-time MVP, and two-time NBA champion.

Chamberlain will rightfully have the Rookie of the Year award named after him due to the impressive impact he immediately made. In his rookie year, which was during the 1959-60 season, he led the league in scoring and rebounds by averaging 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds per game. This scoring total has only been beaten by Elgin Baylor (38.4 points per game) and Chamberlain three more times during his career. Michael Jordan was the next closest during the 1986-87 season when he averaged 37.1 points per game. Chamberlain also set the rookie record for scoring by dropping 58 points twice during his first season in the NBA. Only six rookies ever cracked 50 points in a game in NBA history with Brandon Jennings being the most recent in 2009.

The #KiaROY will now be awarded with the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy, named for one of the game's most dominant forces from the beginning… Wilt averaged 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds his rookie year!pic.twitter.com/3EpjKq9NdB — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 13, 2022

There are several other records set by Chamberlain that likely will never be broken as well. He averaged 48.5 minutes per game during the 1961-62 season meaning he played every minute of his team’s on-court play in addition to the overtime periods. He also recorded 18 consecutive shots without a miss which is a record that still stands as well as 1,045 consecutive games without fouling out. The Hall of Famer also has recorded the most 50-point games (118), most 60-point games (32), and most 70-point games (6) in NBA history. His 100 point scoring performance on March 2nd, 1962 is also referenced often.

The 7’1″ big man could do seemingly anything on a basketball court. Late in his career, he fought the narrative of not being a good passer by setting the NBA record for assists by a center. The 8.6 assists he averaged during the 1967-68 season still have not been topped by a big man. Nikola Jokic has been the closest but is yet to eclipse 8.3 although he is currently on pace by averaging 9.1 assists per game through the first 23 games he has played this season.

Chamberlain’s Time With the Sixers

While his time with the Sixers only lasted four seasons, he has a much deeper connection to the city of Philadelphia. Chamberlain was born in Philly and sprouted to an intriguing height at a young age which led him to try his hand on the basketball court. He played for Overbrook High School before eventually taking his talents to Kansas to play his college ball.

Following his junior year of college, Chamberlain elected to leave school early. He was routinely double and triple-teamed to the point where it became frustrating for him. Due to NBA rules at the time, he was not allowed to join the NBA until after his college class had graduated which led him to join the Harlem Globetrotters. He spent two seasons with the Globetrotters as well as filling in on occasion following his professional playing career. The seven-time scoring champion got his number 13 retired by the Globetrotters in 2000.

Unreal footage of Wilt Chamberlainpic.twitter.com/zPXjiMVN6c — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 2, 2022

Chamberlain signed his first professional contract with the Philadelphia Warriors and played with the team from 1959-1965. The Warriors were purchased by a group of businessmen during the 1962-63 season which led them to be relocated to San Francisco. During the All-Star Weekend of the 1964-1965 season, Chamberlain was traded to the 76ers where he spent four seasons before being traded to the Lakers.

During his time with the Sixers, he averaged 27.6 points, 23.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in his 46.3 minutes per game. Chamberlain won three MVPs and led the NBA in minutes and rebounds in three seasons. He also recorded his career-high 8.6 assists in his final season with the Sixers which is the record that still stands to this day.

The ridiculous accomplishments of Chamberlain oftentimes get lost in the shuffle of the all-time great conversation. He was ahead of his time to the point where the NBA made rules to prevent his dominance. The big man at one point used to leap from the free-throw line and dunk the ball during free-throw attempts as a way to combat his free-throw struggles which the NBA went on to prevent. It would be fascinating to see how he would stack up in the modern day against big men like Joel Embiid, but his impressive accomplishments from his era should not be taken for granted.