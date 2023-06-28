Proposed Trade Would Give Sixers ‘Unguardable’ Lineup

For years, many have wondered how the Philadelphia 76ers can get over the hump to become the championships team they’ve wanted since starting “The Process” in 2013. Michael Pina of The Ringer proposed a straight-up trade between them and the Chicago Bulls that he believes would give them an “unguardable” lineup.

“Tobias Harris for Zach LaVine is my favorite random, hypothetical, one-for-one trade that needs to be put into the universe but probably won’t happen.” Pina wrote.

He added why the Bulls would consider such a deal and what else the Sixers would have to include.

“Even though it’s likely to avoid the tax next year, Chicago does the trade to get off LaVine’s salary without taking a significant hit in short-term production and then has the option to essentially start all over next summer and rebuild through free agency…if Philly is willing to throw in any kind of draft capital, they should probably do it.”

Pina then explained why he loves that deal for the Sixers despite some obvious hangups.

“The Sixers, meanwhile, exchange one of their weaker links for a dynamic All-Star talent. Yes, there’s some overlap here between LaVine and Tyrese Maxey on a team that’s desperate for more defensive stoppers. But Harden, Maxey, LaVine, P.J. Tucker, and Joel Embiid would be unguardable.”

Tobias Harris Claps Back at Sixers Fans

Harris’ name has come up in trade discussions, as he is entering the final year of a five-year $180 million contract he signed in 2019.

“Trade speculation, you know, casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie,” Harris said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “But at the end of the day, they have to realize, like, you know, you’re not getting a 6’9″ forward back who can, you know, damn near shoot 40 percent from three, guard other teams’ best player, shoot, post-up, drive, play 70-plus games a year.”

"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie." Tobias Harris chimes in on the trade speculation surrounding him. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8GdU3N9cYw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 27, 2023

When one Sixers fan tweeted at Harris that he’d “trade (him) for the bag the crumble cookies come in,” Harris corrected the fan, revealing that they come in boxes, not bags.

Greg, it actually comes in a box… https://t.co/cSSBCl6uaq — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 27, 2023

Despite being subject to plenty of criticism since joining the Sixers, Harris believes he’s still a worthwhile contributor to the Sixers.

James Harden Has Not Made Decision With Player Option

James Harden entered the offseason with the expectation that he would be among the upper-tier unrestricted free agents. However, that was all dependent on if he was going to opt out of his current contract with the Sixers. Despite all the reports indicating that he will opt out, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 27 that he has not made a decision as of yet.

“I’m told that James Harden and his representatives have not made a decision yet on that $35.6 million player option that he would have to exercise by Thursday afternoon. He gives them about two days now to figure out whether it makes more sense to decline it and then go into free agency where they can negotiate a new deal with the Sixers or look elsewhere,” Wojnarowski said.

He added that while the Sixers would love to have him come back, the heart of the negotiations will be how much they’re willing to pay for Harden and for how long.

“For Philadelphia, they very much want James Harden back. They can’t replace him if he walks in free agency, but the question will be as it typically is, at what price and how many years?… I think the Sixers certainly would perhaps like to do that deal with fewer years, and that’s where potentially the negotiation takes place if he declines once free agency starts Friday night, but as of now, Harden still has to decide ahead of Thursday to decline or pick up the player option.”