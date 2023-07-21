Sixers: Insider Reveals How CBA Could Complicate James Harden Situation

It appears the James Harden predicament with the Philadelphia 76ers won’t resolve anytime soon, and if it extends into training camp, ESPN’s Zach Lowe explained what could very well happen if Harden is still on the roster

“Harden has now requested a trade from the Sixers, and in the event Harden is not traded and then refuses to report to camp, different rules would apply to him because he is in the final year of his contract, league sources told ESPN,” Lowe wrote.

Lowe then elaborated on the issues that could happen if Harden decides not to attend training camp.

“A separate clause in the CBA — which existed in prior versions of the agreement — holds that any player who ‘withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract’ could be deemed to have violated his contract and prohibited from entering free agency or signing with ‘any other professional basketball team unless and until the team with which the player last played expressly agrees otherwise.’

“The rule allows incumbent teams to block any player deemed in violation from entering free agency and signing elsewhere — including with professional teams outside the NBA, league sources confirmed to ESPN.”

This would potentially add yet another wrinkle in what is currently a leverage tug-of-war between the two sides.

James Harden Expected to Attend Training Camp: Report

Considering the ramifications if he opted not to, Harden is expected to report to Sixers’ training camp, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, but he may be there only to make things worse.

“Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp, according to league sources. You can cause far more headaches for the organization you’re trying to leave by showing up, as opposed to staying home.”

Fischer added what Harden has done in the past to get his previous trade requests granted while adding that Harden continues to push to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

“With both the Rockets and Nets, Harden made various trips away from the team for various nightlife activities. He made Brooklyn feel it had no other option but to trade him to the Sixers before the 2022 trade deadline or risk losing him for nothing. With Philadelphia, Harden’s side is very much of the belief joining the Clippers is not a matter of if, but when.”

James Harden Says ‘It’s Time to Get Uncomfortable’

With all the hoopla surrounding Harden and the Sixers, Harden posted a rather cryptic message via his personal Instagram story on July 20, saying, “Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable.”

Given the timing of Harden’s trade request, along with the Sixers’ refusal to offload him, it seems like this message is not a simple coincidence from Harden’s end. Reading the tea leaves from his message, it sounds like he’s ready to drag things out with the Sixers for as long as he can until they cave to his demands.

Whether he winds up with the Clippers or not, it also appears to be a certainty that Harden won’t play for the Sixers again.