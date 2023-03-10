Sixers’ Daryl Morey Called Out For ‘Juvenile’ Behavior’ Over Recent Actions

On the March 10 episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe called out the behavior of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey for how he’s shown his support for Joel Embiid as Most Valuable Player.

“Do not yell and scream like someone voting for the guy that’s not on your team is a f***ing moron who knows nothing about basketball and life because they happen to think Giannis is the MVP and not Jokic,” Lowe said. “I am specifically talking about people like Daryl Morey, who has frankly been juvenile on Twitter.”

Lowe explained further by demanding that Morey stop mocking those who disagree with Embiid being MVP by using antagonizing images.

“Daryl Morey is a steward of the game. He’s the general manager of the Sixers. Stop making fun of people who might vote for someone other than Embiid as if they’re morons with your silly tweets of children playing little square peg, round hole game.”

Lowe is referencing a tweet made by Morey on March 7, which is exactly how Lowe describes.

media: "The MVP should come from one of the best teams in the league" how they choose when their preferred candidate barely avoids the play-in tournament: pic.twitter.com/KzVIcy7muv — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) March 8, 2023

Joel Embiid Says He Doesn’t Care About Awards

After the Sixers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 7, Embiid gave his thoughts about awards when asked about being matched up with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

“It doesn’t necessarily motivate me, but it’s the same thing with every big in the league. It doesn’t matter who I play. I just feel like I’m going to do my thing regardless. I’m going to dominate. It’s no disrespect to any of them. MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, that doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m still going to be the best player on the floor,” Embiid said.

Embiid then gave his honest thoughts on who he believed could be the frontrunner for the MVP award.

“I don’t know. That’s not for me to answer. I feel like, obviously, being in the running for the last few years has been whatever, and this year I’ve taken a different approach, trying to focus on the right things: win games, dominate, which I’ve been doing. Whatever happens, happens. Obviously, it would mean a lot to win one. That’s the best award anyone can get, but, like I said, I’m just focused on making sure on, first of all, staying healthy, winning games, and dominating.”

Joel Embiid Appears No. 4 in Latest MVP Rankings

In NBA.com’s March 3 MVP power rankings, Embiid fell to no. 4, behind Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Michael C. Wright explained how Embiid’s performance against the Dallas Mavericks proved why he’s in the top five.

“Embiid held his own and dominated inside during Thursday’s loss to Doncic and the Mavericks, as Philadelphia outscored the home team 60-34 in the paint with the Sixers big man contributing 35 points (13-for-21 shooting) with eight rebounds and two steals.”

Wright then explained why Embiid has the no. 4 seed over Luka Doncic despite what had happened.

“Despite the setback in Dallas and the fact Philadelphia has now lost three of its last four games, Embiid maintains his standing above Doncic in this race. The 28-year-old admirably continues to fight through foot issues while carrying his team, which is currently No. 3 in the East. Before hitting this latest rough spot, Philadelphia had won five in a row.”

Those rankings will update on March 11.