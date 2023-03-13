Eagles Star Recruiting Vikings 2x Pro Bowl WR Hard

The Philadelphia Eagles may be in the market for a new slot receiver, one who can work the middle of the field and avoid concentration drops. Luckily, there is a two-time Pro Bowler available in free agency after the Minnesota Vikings released him on March 10.

Adam Thielen, who turned 32 on August 22, would be interested in joining a Super Bowl contender after briefly flirting with retirement. He had been working to restructure his hefty contract — $19.97 million cap number for 2023 — in Minnesota but the two sides ultimately agreed to part ways. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder feels he still has enough left in the gas tank to serve as a reliable third option at receiver somewhere.

That somewhere could be a Philadelphia Eagle if Darius Slay has his druthers. The shutdown cornerback has been recruiting Thielen hard in recent days. Remember, Slay used to play for the Detroit Lions and battled the former Vikings standout often in the NFC North.

“If you want to come over here to Philly, come over to Philly,” Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast, via Clutch Points. “Come on over here, we winning. But I hope wherever you land at big time, you find a great home and make that team do what it do.”

“Adam Thielen, how he got released from Minnesota, it was wild to me because it’s not like they didn’t give him the shot to be the guy they want him to be even though they got an amazing No. 1 receiver [Justin Jefferson] over there. But as I was watching film all through the year because they played a lot of teams that we played, Thielen was not getting the rock a lot.”

Slot Receiver Could Use ‘Upgrade’ in Nick Sirianni’s Offense

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether the Eagles would consider upgrading at slot receiver during the NFL Scouting Combine. Quez Watkins has come under scrutiny after taking a step back, at least from a production standpoint, in his third NFL season. Backup Zach Pascal didn’t wow statistically, although he was a star on special teams and in his patented enforcer’s role as a blocker. Sirianni expressed confidence in both players but looking to improve the position could be on the table.

Look no further than Thielen. He has performed at the highest level, earning a second-team All-Pro nod in 2017 as well as qualifying for two Pro Bowls (2017, 2018). He has racked up 534 career receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games.

He sits third on the Vikings’ all-time receiving list in catches, trailing only Cris Carter (1,004) and Randy Moss (587), while ranking fourth in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Thielen would be a luxury addition for the Eagles if he was willing to accept a cheap one-year deal.

“I want to be able to help a team and show them that I can play at a high level to help them win football games,” Thielen told ESPN. “Will that be in Minnesota? I don’t know. I hope so. I hope to retire a Minnesota Viking.”

Welcome to Legal Tampering Period: Free Agency

The NFL’s so-called “legal tampering period” kicks off on March 13 at 12 p.m. as reported deals with free agents start to trickle in. The Eagles have 18 unrestricted free agents after agreeing to terms with Brandon Graham on a one-year deal worth $6 million.

The rumors will be fast and furious in the coming days and hours, highlighted by key decisions on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders, Kyzir White, and T.J. Edwards. Free agency officially begins on March 15 at 4 p.m.