A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts Share Epic Video After Eagles’ Blockbuster Trade

The wide receiver making the most noise in the 2022 NFL draft was actually selected three years earlier. His name is A.J. Brown and he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night in a blockbuster deal that shook up everyone’s draft board. Go figure.

Brown – the 51st overall pick in 2019 – was sent packing from Tennessee to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 (first round) and No. 101 (third round) picks in this year’s draft. The Titans used that first pick on Treylon Burks out of Arkansas, another guy once thought to be high on the Eagles’ radar. Nope.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had been working behind the scenes for weeks trying to get something done for Brown. The 24-year-old stud receiver wanted a massive contract extension, but the Titans were dragging their feet. So, Roseman picked up the phone and worked out a trade to make all of Brown’s wishes come true.

I love y’all Tennessee 🤍 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 29, 2022

He agreed to a four-year extension worth $100 million, including $57 million in guaranteed money (via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport). He’ll make $3.98 million in 2022 and then earn approximately $25 million per year through 2026. Philadelphia finally has secured WR1.

Injuries slowed Brown down in 2021 and stopped him from hitting his third straight 1,000-yard season. He still racked up 63 receptions for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns in 13 games for Tennessee. He has 185 career catches for 2,995 yards and 24 scores, plus a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Share Hilarious FaceTime

Jalen Hurts has been low-key lobbying for Brown and set the internet ablaze earlier this week when a video surfaced showing the two working out. Now the quarterback and receiver are teammates in Philly. Did the dynamic duo plan this happy reunion? Maybe.

Remember, Hurts and Brown are close friends dating back to their high school days when Hurts was trying to recruit Brown to Alabama. His best pitch didn’t work, but the two men remained close over the year. Hurts called Brown a “great friend” during an interview at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Now they’ll get to see if that great friendship can translate into great chemistry on the football field.

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts were working out together just last week. They're now teammates. pic.twitter.com/i0JNoIeWwU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

Eagles Players React to Blockbuster Trade

Everyone knows how Hurts and Brown are feeling after an epic Facetime video popped up on social media. “Hey, let’s do it, man!” can be overheard as the two players burst into joyful laughter. The 2022 Eagles are going to be a fun team to be around judging by that reaction and many others regarding the team’s first-round moves.

Right tackle Lane Johnson was quick to applaud the general manager: “In Howie we trust!” Obviously, he was on board with drafting Jordan Davis and trading for A.J. Brown. Cornerback Darius Slay enthusiastically welcomed both Davis and Brown to the squad, while fellow corner Avonte Maddox simply wrote: “ok now!”

Mane I’m soooo excited 😂🤝🤝🤝 — Kenneth Gainwell 14 (@KENNETHGAINWEL) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, second-year running back Kenneth Gainwell can’t wait to hit the field. And veteran defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are anxious to show Davis the ropes. The Eagles surrendered six total picks via trades on Thursday night. The 2022 NFL draft resumes on Friday night at 7 p.m. with Round 2 and Round 3.