Eagles Clap Back Hard at ‘Cooking’ Dolphins Practice Coverage

There was a video of Tyreek Hill “torching” Darius Slay down the right sideline going viral after Wednesday’s Eagles-Dolphins practice. It was kind of an unfair representation posted by a Miami TV personality.

And it started becoming the only narrative from the day’s session as people kept sharing it on social media. That is, until A.J. Brown set the record straight.

Sure, Slay did get beat on that play and injured himself in the process when his foot got tangled up. He wasn’t the only cornerback getting beat, though. Brown was quick to let everyone know that the Eagles were burning the Dolphins, too. He shared the Hill video in one Twitter post, then wrote: “I ain’t even talking to get one up on nobody because it’s practice. Just keep the same energy for both sides.”

I ain’t even talking to get one up on nobody because it’s practice. Just keep the same energy for both sides. — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 24, 2022

On cue, the Eagles released footage of Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard getting cooked by Brown. Did he push off on the play? Maybe. Either way, Brown made a ridiculous one-handed circus catch. The 33-second clip showed Jalen Hurts airing it out to Quez Watkins for a tough completion.

It also featured Zach Pascal making a contested catch with a defender draped on his back, plus two more dimes to Brown, with a Dallas Goedert reception sprinkled in. The general consensus was the Miami offense beat the Philly defense overall; however, the Eagles did show up and show out.

“There’s always some good, some bad, but for the first time you’re seeing how guys can adjust on the fly,” linebacker T.J. Edwards told reporters, “and truly how much we can play without getting looks and that. Obviously some things to correct but really good things as well. Just coming out here and fighting from the first snap to the last. And good effort, and guys playing until the whistle. Good things.”

Eagles Trade Ugo Amadi to Tennessee Titans

Ugo Amadi’s career in Philly is over after nine days and 27 preseason snaps. The Eagles traded Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for a pair of late-round picks in 2024.

The @Titans have acquired former @Seahawks, @Eagles DB Ugo Amadi (@UAmadi7_), who prepped at Nashville’s @JOvertonFball, via trade. The #Titans traded a sixth-round pick in 2024 to the Eagles for Amadi and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. READ https://t.co/N0RXad9bDl pic.twitter.com/rNm67CpE6o — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 24, 2022

That means the team actually acquired draft capital for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, another masterful move in what has arguably been Howie Roseman’s best offseason. Amadi — a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2019 — had four total tackles last Sunday against Cleveland.

One logical reason for the trade is the emergence of Reed Blankenship. The undrafted rookie safety out of Middle Tennessee has been flashing in recent practices. Combine that with the stellar play of Josiah Scott and Andre Chachere, plus one good preseason game from Jaquiski Tartt, and the Eagles are running out of chairs in the safety room.

Eagles safeties finished with three of the top-5 highest PFF team defensive grades for the game against the Browns: Jaquiski Tartt (1st-74), K'Von Wallace (2nd-71.7) and Reed Blankenship (4th-67.9). Other players were cornerbacks Mac McCain (3rd-71.5) and Tay Gowan (5th 67.7) — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 22, 2022

How many guys will they keep there?

“It depends. That’s a blend of Howie [Roseman], Nick [Sirianni], [Michael] Clay, us,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “We’re going to keep the best football players and they are all going to have multiple roles.”

Cam Jurgens Continues to Impress Coaches

Cam Jurgens’ block on D’Anthony Bell on Sunday continues to be a talking point. The highlight has been running on loop for four straight days. On Wednesday, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen chimed in with his opinion on that play and how Jurgens looked overall against the Browns.

“I thought he did a hell of a job. First play of the game he got out on the edge and put that guy on the ground,” Steichen told reporters. “He’s doing a really nice job with the calls, the points, the protection stuff, and then you can see the athleticism getting out in space. He’s a really good get for us. We’re excited about his future.”