Eagles’ A.J. Brown Fires Back at ‘Disrespectful’ Titans Fans

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown has cancelled a Nashville appearance after getting disrespected on social media. The Pro Bowler felt “at risk” from angry Tennessee Titans fans who blame him for the blockbuster trade on draft night.

Brown was scheduled to host a youth football camp at Montgomery Bell Academy on June 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for boys and girls aged one to eight. Attendees were guaranteed hands-on instruction from Brown, along with a souvenir autograph and photo opportunities (via Titans Wire). But the organization behind the camp has erased all mentions of the clinic as Brown took to Twitter to explain how he wasn’t “willing to risk my peace, my family, or my job.” It’s a sad and unnecessary situation.

“I’m so sorry I let down your kids and many others but I will not put myself in a place where my peace is going to be threatened by adults who feel a way because I was traded,” Brown wrote. “Im every bad word it is for taking care of “MY FAMILy”! If you’re not aware just look on social media … People can disrespect me on social media and that’s fine but being disrespectful to my face is a whole another thing and I’m not tolerating it on any level.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Brown Inks $100 Million Contract in Philly

The trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia on April 28 was contingent on him working out a long-term contract extension. The negotiations were tense, but Howie Roseman got it done under the buzzer on draft night.

He’ll be wearing midnight green through the 2026 season – four years at $100 million, or $25 million per year. And Brown is committed to bringing a championship to his new city.

“My passion for the game, my passion to win, that’s all I care about, winning,” Brown told reporters on May 2. “I’m not a big regular-season guy. I want to win it all. That’s my expectation coming into this building. I’m not putting expectations on this team, but I want to win. I know this is a great organization and a great team that can get it done.”

Nick Sirianni ‘Excited’ to Watch His Tape

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was trying to curb his enthusiasm about the Brown acquisition on draft night, but he couldn’t hold back. He was so enthusiastic that he paused Brown’s tape and walked out of the room when Howie Roseman first discussed the possibility of the trade. Why? Because he knew what he was getting.

“Yeah, excited to have him on this team. He plays with great play strength,” Sirianni said. “This guy, this is a strong man. He’s quick for a big guy, and he catches everything. Those are things that really stick out from his tape. There’s no projection there. It’s like, ‘Well, this is what he’s going to be in the NFL.’ No, you’ve seen it. You’ve seen it for three years now. And it’s just exciting to put on his tape and watch him.”