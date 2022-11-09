Eagles Star Shades Jimmy Butler Following ‘Homegrown’ Tweak

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been teasing a change to his physical appearance for a few days and now it’s official. The one-time Pro Bowler has brought back his iconic dreadlocks and posted a video of the whole process on Twitter.

Brown wanted everyone to know that his dreads are “homegrown, from the roots” as he held up a plastic bag to prove it. He showed those transplanted real roots going on top of his current roots while giving the hilarious play-by-play. Brown also poked fun at a certain former Philadelphia 76ers star player: “No Jimmy Butler here, man. Don’t even worry about that.”

Brown has been dominant on the football field over his first eight games in midnight green, too. He is on pace for 95 receptions and 1,600 receiving yards along with 12 touchdowns while forming an unstoppable connection with Jalen Hurts. The Eagles own a perfect 8-0 record with no signs of slowing down.

“This team is hungry and most importantly, humble. We know there is a lot of work to be done,” Brown said after hauling in 3 scores versus Pittsburgh. “We still have not played a complete game, and I promise you, everybody in this room is going to know when we play a complete game. Once we do that, the whole world will know that.”

Coordinator Says ‘Time is Going to Come’ for DeVonta Smith

There are only so many targets to go around in Philly. So while Brown has been thriving in recent weeks, DeVonta Smith — the guy lined up opposite him — has seen a decline since his breakout 12-catch, 169-yard performance in Week 3.

The second-year receiver was held to 2 catches for 22 yards last week and is only averaging 38.6 yards per game since October 2. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was asked if he was worried about a dip in production from Smith.

“No, he’s been great. He’s selfless. He knows that his time is going to come around again,” Steichen told reporters. “It’s an ultimate team game, and we’re in it to win football games. Those guys know that it’s going to come around to them, whether it could be this week, it might be next week, we don’t know, but those guys understand that, that we are trying to win, and when it’s their time to get the ball, they’re going to make plays.”

DeVonta Smith doesn’t care about your fantasy team 😂 pic.twitter.com/sbTvd1m3bW — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) November 4, 2022

Miles Sanders Running Angry, Running Over People

Running back Miles Sanders has been playing angrily this season. The tone was set back at training camp when reporters accused him of a demotion after it appeared he was working with the second-team offense. Head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear that Sanders was the starter at the time and stood up for him again following a 134-yard game against Jacksonville.

Sanders has been reeling off angry runs all year, highlighted by an aggressive bulldozing scamper last week against Houston. Yes, he has a definitive chip on his shoulder.

“I think anytime you bring that mentality of I’m going to run you over at any point, I think it brings a great deal of intensity to our football team,” Steichen said of Sanders. “The one he had where he bounced out the corner and stiff-armed the guy right on the sidelines, it brought some intensity to our sidelines, and guys feed off those things.”