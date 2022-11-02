‘It’s a Great Luxury’: Eagles Coach Calls Out Playmaker Amid Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to keep the status quo at the NFL trade deadline. They made a blockbuster move for Robert Quinn last week but stood pat on Tuesday despite rumors of them possibly acquiring a running back. There was no need. They have no real areas of weakness.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has a wealth of weapons at his disposal, perhaps none bigger than A.J.Brown. Following a career day against Pittsburgh — 6 catches for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns (and a random drug test) — the Pro Bowl receiver is on pace for 1,600 receiving yards and 12 scores. He’s averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

His best asset might be his ability to make contested catches, going up and getting 50-50 balls in traffic whether in double or single coverage. Brown is a one-man highlight reel and Steichen isn’t taking anything his star wideout does for granted.

“It’s a great luxury. Any time you have an elite receiver like A.J., there is a lot of trust with him and Jalen to go up and make a play,” Steichen told reporters. “He is so big and strong and powerful at the point of attack, and when he goes up, you know he’s going to probably come down with it.”

It doesn’t hurt that Brown has his best friend throwing to him. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving that off-the-field chemistry goes a long way in establishing a home-run connection between the hash marks.

“I have a lot of trust in A.J. I think that’s a lot of the reason why he’s here,” Hurts said after beating the Steelers 35-13. “We’ve always had a great relationship. It’s been beautiful to see how it’s unfolded throughout the year, personally for him and I, and us on the field. I always had a lot of admiration for his mentality. He’s been doing great things for us, I’m proud of him as a friend and as a quarterback.”

Colts Trade Target Nyheim Hines Lands in Buffalo

Head coach Nick Sirianni was the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis when Nyheim Hines had some of his biggest games. He has often talked about how much he likes the dual-threat running back, throwing Kenny Gainwell’s name out as an in-house comparison.

Nyheim Hines was one of 13 players — along with Zach Pascal — #Eagles HC Nick Siiranni thanked during his introductory news conference in Jan. 2021. Has mentioned him several times since in reference to role he envisioned Kenny Gainwell filling. Hasn’t exactly been the case. https://t.co/mnJz7VDVoJ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 1, 2022

Interestingly, there had been rumors of the Eagles possibly pulling the trigger on a trade for Hines at the deadline. Nothing came to fruition. The Colts sent Hines to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN. The price tag was a bit too high for Philadelphia, a team content to let it ride with their current backfield.

“I love that position group,” Sirianni told reporters on October 28. “Right at the beginning of the year I was super excited with the guys as far as Miles [Sanders] and [RB] Boston [Scott] and [RB] Kenny [Gainwell]. Then I was really excited about the addition of Trey [Sermon], who we did a ton of work on.”

Phillies Manager Gives Eagles Shout Out

The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series. The two franchises have been encouraging each other on social media, with Phillies manager Rob Thomson shouting out the Eagles when discussing Philly fans after Game 3.

The Eagles also sent out a congratulatory tweet to the Phillies for being undefeated at Citizens Bank Park this postseason. They wanted to welcome them to the 7-0 club.