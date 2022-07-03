Eagles Pro Bowler Fires Back at ‘Excited All-Star’ Teammate

Miles Sanders caused quite the stir when he referred to the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles as an “All-Star Team” during a recent interview with CBS Sports. It was an innocent comment from an excited player that took on new life when compared to some similar thoughts made in 2011.

That 2011 “Dream Team” never lived up to the hype. And people were quick to attack Sanders for labeling this year’s squad an “All-Star Team.” Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown took to Twitter to pipe down Sanders’ comments, brushing it off as an overexcited teammate offering a misguided opinion.

Unlike teammate Nakobe Dean, Sanders wasn’t talking about winning multiple Super Bowls but his words were being used as bulletin board material across the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys might have something to say about it. Meanwhile, Sanders tried to downplay his comments while taking a shot at the pot-stirring media.

“Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great,” Sanders told Cody Benjamin. “We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. Its gonna come down to camp, taking it one day at a time … putting everything together.”

Sanders Sounds Off on Jalen Hurts

Sanders was pretty open about his expectations when he met with reporters during spring practices. He called the 2022 Eagles a “great team” at the time while acknowledging they needed to put “all the pieces together.” The starting running back also described the great strides taken by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“The thing about Jalen is he’s always even Stephen, you can’t really tell but he handles himself very well, and I love how he leads the team,” Sanders told reporters on May 11. “You know, he’s always talking and trying to do stuff or give ideas, to see certain stuff we can do to make us better.

“He’s always hitting receivers up. I know he throws with receivers at different times, whenever, people don’t even know. He does a lot of work behind closed doors and that’s what I love about him and, at the end of the day, he’s a great leader and I think a great guy for this city and this team.”

Haason Reddick Poised for First Pro Bowl?

NFL Media’s Nick Shook compiled a list of 32 first-time Pro Bowlers in 2022, picking a rostered player for all 32 teams. He selected pass-rushing linebacker Haason Reddick for the Eagles. Reddick has 31 career sacks in five NFL seasons, including 23.5 sacks over his past two years during stints in Carolina and Arizona.

Shook wrote: “He’s grown into the player Arizona envisioned it was selecting with its first-round pick in 2017, and if he follows this track through another season, it’ll be hard to ignore his candidacy for postseason recognition.”