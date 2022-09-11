New Eagles Star A.J. Brown Shows Off Kelly Green Kicks Then Dominates [LOOK]

There may not be a quicker way into the hearts of Philadelphia Eagles fans than rocking some kelly green, so A.J. Brown was well on his way in pregame warmups. The new Eagles wide receiver took to the field in Detroit with kelly green cleats as he loosened up for his debut.

AJ Brown before his Eagles debut He is warming up with some sweet Eagles kicks AJ has the most 50+ yard catches and TDs in the NFL since he came into the league 3 years ago and has the second best yards per catch among all NFL players with 16.2 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/o5HbXBfsRS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 11, 2022

He followed that up with another quick way into the hearts of Eagles fans, a dominant first half with six catches for 128 yards, including a 54-yard bomb down the right sideline with some grown-up style yards after the catch. Brown dragged his defender, Will Harris, for about 15 yards after initial contact.

Needless to say, it appears that bee sting on Friday didn’t cause Brown any lingering issues. Brown’s first half performance helped stake the Eagles to a 24-14 halftime lead in Detroit. Apparently, when he said he was always open, Brown wasn’t kidding.

Not A.J. Brown’s First Time Rocking Classic Philly Sports Style

Either A.J. Brown is getting some good coaching on stylish ways to get into the good graces of Philadelphia fans, or he just gets the City of Brotherly Love, because the kelly green shoes are not his first foray into Philly style. Brown showed off a vintage Allen Iverson Sixers jersey before the Eagles preseason finale.

A.J. Brown pulls up to work paying homage to Philly legend, Allen Iverson. 🙌 (🎥: @Eagles)pic.twitter.com/cWUFHLarNj — theScore (@theScore) August 27, 2022

There are few former Philadelphia athletes who are more beloved in the city than Allen Iverson, so Brown certainly scored some points for this one. He’s creating a pretty high bar for his fashion statements at this point, and perhaps the only way to top the A.I. look and the kelly green shoes is with a kelly green throwback jersey of an Eagles great like Reggie White, Jerome Brown, or Randall Cunningham.

Brown Already Showed Love to Kelly Green

This is also not the first time Brown has shown his approval of the Eagles throwback colors. During the offseason, the Eagles announced that they’d be bringing back kelly green in 2023 for their alternate jerseys, according to ESPN.

Eagles fans have been clamoring for the return of the classic colors for years, and the NFL didn’t miss the opportunity to offer fans a preview of the future alternate jerseys on social media, using a little Photoshop work to show what Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith will look like in their new threads.

Despite that being about a month before the Eagles traded for A.J. Brown during the NFL Draft, the star receiver was a fan of the colors and didn’t hide his feelings.

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts on the NFL’s recent post 👀 pic.twitter.com/eM9YUyqgTw — Matt (@hurts_szn01) April 1, 2022

Brown tweeted a few fire emojis, which gave Hurts a chance to do a little recruiting. Things worked out for the duo, and now they’re hooking up on the field. At some point next year they’ll have a chance to take the kelly green from warmups to game action. If Brown keeps playing like this, his kelly green alternate jersey will probably be a top seller in Philadelphia.

For now, the Eagles alternate jerseys will be all-black, a look that Jalen Hurts has pushed for on occasion. If he and Brown continue to connect like they did in the opener, they can probably convince owner Jeffrey Lurie to allow just about any color combinations they can dream up.