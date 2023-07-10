Steelers Pro Bowler Almost Joined Eagles After Partying with Jason Kelce

Here is a story for the ages: a player is about to get cut after the third preseason game, but Jason Kelce takes him out for a night on the town before it happens. That is what happened to Alejandro Villanueva after the third preseason game during the 2014 football season. The memory is etched into his brain like a permanent badge of honor.

Villanueva appeared on the “New Heights” podcast to share tales from his short stint on the Philadelphia Eagles. The first thing the two-time Pro Bowler revealed was how close he was to staying in Philly that year. The Eagles initially cut him, but called to offer him a practice squad contract as he was about to ink a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I was in the Steelers office, about to sign a practice squad contract deal and then they call me from the Eagles saying they want to [sign me],” Villanueva said. “I was like, ‘Dude I can’t say no. I already drove to Pittsburgh.’ You know what I mean? But it was literally just like that. I feel bad telling this man in front of me I’m not going to sign with you and I’m going back to Philly. But, for me, it was an incredibly emotional moment because leaving the military is extremely scary.”

Steelers have added Alejandro Villanueva to practice squad, listing him as an OL. Played DE here & was 3rd on team in preseason sacks (1). — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 31, 2014

The undrafted Army Ranger served three tours of duty in Afghanistan before starting his NFL career. His life story is incredible, look it up if you don’t know it (or listen to the new interview). The short version: the Eagles signed him to a contract in 2014 and worked him out at defensive tackle, but the depth chart was loaded as Villanueva was blocked by guys like Fletcher Cox, Vinny Curry, Beau Allen, and Bennie Logan.

“My first opportunity to make an NFL roster was with Philadelphia,” Villanueva said, “and I say it was my actual first chance because it was longer than a rookie minicamp. And so I was at camp with the Eagles, that’s obviously where I met Jason, and it was an incredible experience.

Villanueva first got tryouts at tight end with the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears before going to Philadelphia. He eventually inked a deal with Pittsburgh where he started 90 games at left tackle. And qualified for two Pro Bowls. The 6-foot-9, 277-pounder spent his final season in Baltimore before retiring in 2022.

Getting ‘Blitzed’ with Eagles Legend Jason Kelce

Villanueva was the very first player that then-coach Chip Kelly cut in 2014 and TV cameras waited to greet him on his way to his car. Kelly did him a favor by releasing him ahead of the league-wide deadline, so he had a jump-start on finding a new job.

“I have to give Chip Kelly credit,” Villanueva said. “He cut players one day before the deadline to give those players a chance to hit the portal before the rest so you would have a chance to get on another team.”

Which he did. And Villanueva, fortuitously, had been clued into his impending doom by teammate Jason Kelce who had been instructed by Eagles security director Dom DiSandro to break the news gently to him.

“I knew for a fact I wasn’t going to make it,” Villanueva said, “but I was able to stay with the team throughout OTAs and training camp.”

Jason Kelce on Alejandro Villanueva: "There's just something about the person that sticks with you. The Alejandro Villanueva story is incredible. …He's the type of guy I'll have a beer with any day of the week. And It'll probably be the best one I've had in awhile." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 7, 2020

Prior to the shoulder tap sending him home, Kelce took Villanueva for a crazy night out on the town. They visited all of Kelce’s favorite watering holes that evening, then the center delicately broke the news that the Eagles were going to release him the next day in between shots. The gesture was a bonding moment then and now.

“We went out to a bar, and we got absolutely blitzed,” Villanueva said. “In the middle of the like, ‘I love you, mans,’ he drops the, ‘Dude, they are going to cut you tomorrow. I’m just giving you the warning.’ And I’m like oh man, like they are going to keep Fletcher Cox? And this is every man’s, every Philadelphia person’s dream, and Kelce said, ‘Dude, let’s go out tonight.’ And we were both in shorts, wearing flip flops, and we went out in Philly, and I got a chance to go out in Philly with Jason Kelce. That’s amazing. Everybody knew who he was. We got into everywhere. For me to realize that Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love, through Jason Kelce, it’s incredible.”

Steelers Sign Villanueva: Happy Ending

Everything worked out. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walked away impressed with Villanueva after watching him maul his offensive line in that third preseason game against Philly. Tomlin immediately invited him to a workout after the Eagles cut him and eventually converted him from defensive tackle to offensive line. Their relationship was forged forever in that instant.

Villanueva said: “Coach Tomlin is somebody who believes in coaching, and he believes in being a part of your success story. For me, obviously, you know I can attest to that.”