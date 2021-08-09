Eagles Reveal 4 Position Changes, 2 Back From COVID-19

Linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive end Matt Leo have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the Philadelphia Eagles. Both players – along with safety Andrew Adams – were forced to miss the start of training camp after testing positive on July 28.

Adams returned to the practice field on Aug. 4 and Singleton made his summer debut during the Eagles’ open practice on Aug. 8. Leo is expected to see his first reps at the team walkthrough on Aug. 9. Missing a few weeks isn’t likely to hurt Singleton – a projected starting linebacker – as much as it might the other two guys.

Leo is part of the NFL International Player Pathway program and carries a roster exemption for a second straight year. The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder spent last season on the practice squad after registering 33 tackles (11.5 for loss) and three sacks in 29 games at Iowa State. Prior to that, Leo played rugby in his native Australia and embarked on a brief plumbing career before trying out for the NFL.

He once survived on 2-minute noodles & crackers while trying to earn a junior college scholarship. Now ex-plumber @MattLeo91 is on the cusp of the #NFL. The South Australian powerhouse & those close to him lift the lid on his unlikely journey to @Eagles ➡️https://t.co/asRxDLwAru pic.twitter.com/I3hYnt5VVB — Rob Greenwood (@robgreenwood1) June 6, 2020

Singleton Ran His Hallways to Stay in Shape

Singleton tallied a team-high 120 tackles last season after winning a starting job in Week 6. He earned that spot thanks to his unrelenting work ethic and trademark smile, two things missing from the first week of training camp in South Philly.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old addressed reporters for the first time to talk about how he dealt with being away from the team. And shared some unique methods for staying in shape during COVID-19 quarantine.

“Being quarantined, I had to figure out a way to run in my house,” Singleton said. “Thankfully, I have a little hallway. It’s 11 yards, but the wall comes real quick.”

#Eagles LB Alex Singleton on being on the COVID-19 list: I was vaccinated and don’t know how I caught the virus. Had little symptoms but nothing major. Good to be back. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 8, 2021

That’s right. Singleton ran sprints inside his Philly residence to keep his cardio up. He also converted his living room into a home gym filled with kettlebells. Singleton said he found a workout video for a 45-minute routine with a 60-pound kettlebell online and followed it religiously every day.

“I just about killed myself in the living room,” Singleton said. “There’s so much stuff online and stuff I know from training what to do, so I would say I’m in decent shape for being able to come back.”

Four Players Announce Position Changes

Prior to Sunday night’s open practice, position changes for four players were officially confirmed. Genard Avery – a defensive end in 2020 – is now a linebacker; Hakeem Butler – a tight end in 2020 – is now a wide receiver; Jack Driscoll – solely a tackle in 2020 – is now a guard/tackle; Adrian Killins – a running back in 2020 – is now a wide receiver.

After they have exclusively played receiver this camp, the Eagles are now officially listing Hakeem Butler (formerly TE) and Adrian Killins (formerly RB) as wide receivers on their updated rosters. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 8, 2021

None of the moves are shocking, especially not after listening to Eagles coaches talk all offseason about how much they value hybrid players. Nick Sirianni is going to play the best 53 players on the roster and play them wherever they fit best.

“At the end of the day, I’m judged on wins and losses, and I very well know that,” Sirianni said. “So, we’ve got to play the guys that are most ready to play and give us the best chance to win.”