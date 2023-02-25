Eagles Were ‘On the Verge’ of Signing Pro Bowl Playmaker: Report

The space-time continuum could have been altered dramatically if a certain Pro Bowl receiver didn’t change his mind back at the beginning of free agency in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles were “on the verge” of signing Allen Robinson last March before a late-night phone call changed everything, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Robinson was set to join the Eagles and catch passes from Jalen Hurts. The deal was done, then Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay swooped in with a better offer. A long conversation with Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford put everyone on the same page. Robinson decided to switch gears, leaving his Eagles’ contract on the table and signing with the Rams instead. He was supposed to be their “high volume No. 2 receiver” there.

Robinson was on the verge of signing with the Eagles at the time, team and league sources told The Athletic in September, but after a late-night phone call, McVay’s, Stafford’s and Kupp’s enthusiasm — and the role they described to him as a high-volume No. 2 receiver in the Rams offense — swayed Robinson to sign a three-year, $46.5 million contract.

Robninson, a one-time Pro Bowl selection in 2016, failed to thrive in Los Angeles last season. He finished with 33 receptions for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns, an average of 3.3 catches for 34 yards per game. The 29-year-old was eventually placed on season-ending injured reserve and underwent foot surgery.

A.J. Brown Trade Initiated by Robinson’s Decision

One man’s last-minute change of heart turned out to be another team’s huge gain. With Robinson off to Los Angeles, the Eagles set their sights on A.J. Brown and orchestrated a blockbuster trade on draft night. The deal paired Brown with his long-time friend Jalen Hurts as those two players worked behind the scenes to get an unlikely trade done. Brown and Hurts quickly morphed into one of the most dangerous quarterback-receiver tandems in the NFL.

Brown recently detailed how those conversations unfolded during an appearance on the “Raw Room” podcast. He and Hurts were just joking at first, but then things got real.

“Jalen said ‘I’m going to get Howie to try and trade for you.’ Just joking and playing. We don’t think s*** is going to happen,” Brown said. “I didn’t even take him serious. Fast forward to the day before the draft, Jalen went to talk to Howie, just messing and playing, and Howie was like, ‘I don’t know how we gonna do it.’ Just like that.”

Fast forward to April 28 in Las Vegas. That’s when the wheels were set in motion.

“I get another phone call from my agent and he’s like this is happening,” Brown said. “So I’m like, what do you mean? I’m like, are the Titans on board? And he’s like, yeah. I’m like oooooh.”

Eagles Own Six Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27. The team owns six total picks, including four selections in the first three rounds. The possibilities for future playmakers are limitless.