Eagles Twitter Hotly Debates New Alternate Helmet Design

Everyone had anxiously been waiting for the Philadelphia Eagles to release a black helmet. The sleek-looking lids will be worn with their all-black uniforms. Games will be announced at a later date, according to the team.

The new design features a shiny shade of black throughout the helmet, including on the facemask and tips of the wings. There is no trace of midnight green anywhere, only specks of white and silver to make the wings pop. The helmet was met with immediate enthusiasm from players on the team. DeVonta Smith said it was “something the majority of us as players always wanted.” Teammate Lane Johnson quickly chimed in to agree with Smith.

“I like the shininess of the black,” Smith told the Eagles’ website. “It’s something different to add to the all-black (uniforms).”

It marks the first alternate helmet for the franchise since 2010, paving the way for the Eagles to debut a Kelly green uniform in 2023 after the NFL overturned a safety rule in 2021. The antiquated rule dictated that NFL teams only wear one color to ensure players would practice and play in the same helmet.

Not Everyone Happy About Black Helmet

Most people were sending positive vibes out about the black helmet. There was a ton of fire emojis in the comments section from the assembled masses. However, this is Philadelphia and negativity was bound to seep in. Need proof? Look at the pushback for the Philadelphia 76ers new stadium proposal.

So it was no surprise to see a passionate few criticize the design for being completely devoid of midnight green. A little splash of green on the facemask would have helped

Midnight green face mask woulda been a dope touch. But these’ll do. Just wish everyone else in the league wasn’t doing the same thing lol — Berry Brews (@LunaRomaGator) July 22, 2022

One Twitter user said the “wings look flat to me” while chants of “more green” permeated social media.

They won’t have to put much effort into that one either as it’s a pure throwback so the design is already done! Looking forward to the Kelly Green though! — Lead Block (@leadblockshow) July 22, 2022

Others posted how the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals did a better job on their redesigns.

Let’s not forget the black helmet is simply a tease for the Kelly green unveil in 2023. The Eagles have partnered with Nike on a complete overhaul of their classic throwback uniforms, including a new wordmark to match. The fan-favorite design is going to be flying off the shelves as anticipation continues to build.

“We want our fans to know we’ve listened to you,” Lurie told reporters on March 29. “We wanted this from the beginning when we’re able to and 2023 is when we’ll have the introduction of the classic Eagles green, the Kelly green, and this year black.”

❗️OFFICIAL❗️: The #Eagles will bring back their Kelly Green throwback jerseys starting in 2023‼️ pic.twitter.com/nH1TNbRHfy — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) March 29, 2022

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Working on Handshake

Head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts have been practicing their celebratory handshake. The Eagles released a behind-the-scenes video of Sirianni coaching the squad at OTAs, with Sirianni expressing how the secret to success is the “intensity of which we go through practice.” The Sirianni-Hurts handshake happens at the 2:10 mark.

The Sirianni-Hurts handshake happens at the 2:10 mark. The two debuted it last week in Week 1 and Sirianni revealed it was his son’s creation.

“That is my son and I’s handshake, to be honest with you,” Sirianni told reporters, via 6abc. “When you’re in there celebrating with somebody and you’re having those emotions, those emotions mean even more when you’re close with that person. So that was fun. That was special.”