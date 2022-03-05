NFL Rumors: Eagles Swap 2 Frustrating First-Rounders for Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to release or trade Amari Cooper in the coming weeks as they devote resources to other skill players. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver had one foot out the door after Jerry Jones expressed frustration about his production in January.

Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money if he’s on the Cowboys’ roster on the fifth day of the new league year. That deadline is set for March 20, so time is ticking. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for a receiver to pair opposite DeVonta Smith and Cooper fits the bill. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder will turn 28 in June which makes him only six months older than Calvin Ridley. Cooper is more polished, too.

“It’s always a challenge, he’s one of the best in the game, a pro at what he does,” Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said of Cooper in 2021. “We’ve been in a lot of battles, good battles, seeing each other for a long time. He’s been in the league seven [years]; I’ve been in the league nine. We got a great understanding of each other.”

Cooper is coming off a “down” year in 2021 by his standards after recording 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. The Alabama product has 7,076 career receiving yards, including 719 in nine career games against the Philly. He would certainly look nice in a complementary role next to Smith if the Eagles were willing to shell out top dollar. Cooper is making $20 million per year and his new team would have to negotiate an extension in that range. It’s a worth a phone call.

#Eagles should be on the phone with Jerry Jones right now. The offer: Jalen Reagor and Andre Dillard for Amari Cooper. Who says no? It's a win-win for everyone. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 5, 2022

Eagles Twitter Jumps on Cooper Hype Train

Cooper is an interesting name to keep an eye on as the free-agency period gets set to begin on March 16. The Eagles will no doubt be checking in on all available pass-catchers, especially someone they know intimately from a fierce NFC East rival. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys might prefer to trade Cooper instead of cutting him.

From NFL Now: The #Cowboys will try to trade WR Amari Cooper, and they've had discussions with receiver-needy teams. If not, they'll move on and try to keep their own FA WRs. pic.twitter.com/ROHQU8DLoc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

If that’s the case, watch out. The Eagles have plenty to offer in a trade via draft picks or young players who need a change of scenery (see: left tackle Andre Dillard and Dallas native Jalen Reagor). Fans were ready to pull the trigger on Friday.

I am all in for the #Eagles to go after WR Amari Cooper when the #Cowboys release him#FlyEaglesFly — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 4, 2022

Absolute yes for Philadelphia https://t.co/Oif3N01Q1a — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 4, 2022

Cowboys are prioritizing signing Michael Gallup long term and will likely cut Amari Cooper, according to Schefter. Eagles haven't had a ton of luck with former Cowboys players, but could kick tires with the 27 year-old WR.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/VuVKAIfbBK — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) March 4, 2022

I would be all over the Eagles signing Amari Cooper. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) March 4, 2022

If I’m being honest, if I’m Howie Roseman I don’t even chance Amari Cooper reaching free agency and allowing him to sign elsewhere. I know Eagles fans won’t wanna hear this but I’d be willing to make a trade with Dallas if the price isn’t unrealistic to guarantee getting him. — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) March 4, 2022

The Chiefs or Eagles would be very, very wise to throw good money to lock Amari Cooper in. Packers too, but that cap sitch ain't pretty. Really, a lot of teams should be lining up. New England, too. https://t.co/R7ra8Ks9VG — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) March 4, 2022

The Eagles should sign Amari Cooper. https://t.co/HUAp4odMnv — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) March 4, 2022

Eagles Like Quez Watkins as No. 2 WR

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed the receiver position during his media availability on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. He sounded bullish on trotting out Quez Watkins as the No. 2 heading into the 2022 season, while reiterating that no one has given up on Reagor living up to expectations.

“Well, when you look at Quez [Watkins], I think Quez had a heck of a year,” Roseman said. “Really, when you look at him and really transitioning to a position he didn’t play in college as a slot receiver. The guy is extremely talented, extremely hardworking.”

Quez Watkins had just one drop on 62 targets in 2021. #WR2 pic.twitter.com/Yz8E8y8ltT — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) February 19, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters he had already moved Watkins above Reagor on the depth chart. Training camp should provide an opportunity for both guys to settle things once and for all.

“We talked about it at the end of the season; we need Jalen [Reagor] to take another step,” Roseman said. “We need Jalen to do some of the things we drafted him to do. He knows that. There’s no secret about that. We’ve told him the same things.”