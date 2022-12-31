Eagles Pondering Huge Decision on ‘Hot Commodity’ Free Agent

Andre Dillard has had a long, sometimes tortured history, since arriving in the Philadelphia Eagles’ nest. It’s hard to believe the former first-round pick is headed for his fifth year in the NFL this offseason. Will Dillard return to the Eagles in 2023? Right now, the tea leaves are scattering in another direction.

The organization didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on Dillard, meaning the he is set to hit free agency in the new year. He has made nine starts over three seasons while proving to be a reliable fill-in left tackle. Remember, a torn biceps injury ended his 2020 campaign before it began.

Then, Dillard lost a competition for the starting job to Jordan Mailata at 2021 training camp. Still only 27 years old, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder should have his share of suitors on the open market. He has flashed, in limited snaps (712), the ability to be a trustworthy pass-blocking bookend.

The Eagles did not exercise T Andre Dillard’s fifth-year option, the team confirmed. Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 2, 2022

According to NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks, Dillard could be a “hot commodity” for teams looking for a starting-caliber left tackle. He wrote the following:

The emergence of former seventh-round project Jordan Mailata as a premier left tackle, combined with Lane Johnson’s Pro Bowl play on the right side, makes it nearly impossible for Dillard to crack the Eagles’ starting lineup despite his status as a former first-round pick. Yeah, he could get some burn in the coming weeks with Johnson’s abdomen ailment, but Dillard’s set to hit free agency after this season, as Philadelphia chose not to exercise his fifth-year option. As a pass-blocking specialist with potential, the 27-year-old will garner interest on the open market, especially given the league’s constant yearning for viable bookend blockers, which I mentioned above. While his injury history will give some teams pause, Dillard’s upside could make him a hot commodity in the offseason.

Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard facing off in pass blocking drill pic.twitter.com/VF6WCzmPsv — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) January 5, 2022

Dillard May Start for Injured Lane Johnson

Dillard remains on the Eagles’ roster and may be called into action this week with Lane Johnson out. Head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t ruled out the possibility of sliding Mailata over to right tackle and inserting Dillard in at left tackle. That’s one option. The other would be to simply plug-and-play Jack Driscoll at right tackle. What they do along the banged-up offensive line might be a game-day decision.

“So, you have really three good options. You can move Jordan [Mailata] over to right side; you can put Andre [Dillard] to the right side; you could put Jack Driscoll to the right side,” Sirianni told reporters. “That’s a good thing that we have options, and credit to Howie [Roseman] and his staff that we do have options and the depth that we have.”

Should Andre Dillard get playing time with Lane Johnson out? 🤔 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GFp6z0ddXb — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) December 29, 2022

Eagles Release Final Injury Report

Jalen Hurts has been listed as doubtful for Sunday. He’s not officially out, but the odds of him making the start in Week 17 are longer than the crack disappearing from the Liberty Bell. Gardner Minshew will lead the Eagles into a must-win game against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, receiver A.J. Brown (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (illness), and running back Miles Sanders (knee) were all cleared for action.