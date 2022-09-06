Recovery Timeline Revealed for Eagles Vet After ‘Stability’ Surgery

Philadelphia Eagles reserve tackle Andre Dillard will undergo surgery to repair his broken left forearm, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The former first-round pick is expected to miss four to six weeks. The procedure is “aimed at stability” for Dillard’s non-displaced fracture.

The expectation remains that Dillard will be available for the majority of the 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has started nine games over his first two NFL seasons, mostly at left tackle. He had been the subject of rampant trade speculation throughout the offseason and training camp.

Ultimately, the Eagles decided to keep him as an insurance policy behind Jordan Mailata. Dillard missed time at camp with a freak concussion (ditto for Mailata). And the 26-year-old missed the entire 2020 campaign with a biceps injury.

#Eagles OT Andre Dillard will undergo surgery to repair his broken forearm tomorrow, sources say, with the procedure aimed at stability. The timetable of 4-6 weeks of recovery remains the same. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

The Eagles have raved about Dillard’s work ethic all summer, doubling down on his commitment to the team. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen talked about how much time he spent in the practice facility working on his body.

“You know what, he’s done a nice job. He basically lives in this building,” Steichen told reporters on August 2. “Every time I’m in here, he’s always in here working out, grinding away getting his body ready. But he’s done a nice job.”

Eagles Depth Chart at Left Tackle

The main reason why the Eagles clung to Dillard was to ensure position depth along the offensive line. Remember, Mailata missed two games last season with a knee injury. You can never have too many good backups on the 53. Dillard provided that and more as a borderline starter at left tackle or right tackle.

“Just to think that he can only play left tackle limits him and probably does him a disservice, but having a really good offensive line is important,” Howie Roseman told reporters on March 2. “Having depth on the offensive line is important.”

#Eagles OC Shane Steichen on LT Andre Dillard’s arm injury which is expected to keep him out for 4-6 weeks: “We have a plan for that.” (Of course, won’t reveal that plan.) pic.twitter.com/PhgRWzS552 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 6, 2022

Now it’s unclear who the primary backup behind Mailata is. Reserve tackle Brett Toth is out for the first four weeks after landing on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Practice squad options include Le’Raven Clark and Kayode Awosika. Again, Dillard is only expected to miss four to six weeks following his surgery.

Jason Peters Joins Cowboys Practice Squad

The timing of Dillard’s injury is extra impactful considering who the Dallas Cowboys just signed. Jason Peters officially joined their practice squad on Monday and the expectation is he could be called up to start. Peters, who spent 11 seasons in Philly, has suddenly turned into the enemy.

Ironic, since he once referred to the Cowboys as an “arrogant organization.” Peters clarified what he meant by his previous comments the other day when addressing the Dallas media.

“Man, I don’t really call it arrogance,” Peters told reporters, via Patrik Walker. ” I mean, they had swagger, pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they’ll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak and Zeke, scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest.”

Peters is an East Texas native who grew up less than three hours from Dallas. Technically, the Cowboys are his hometown team.

“I’m excited,” Peters said. “This is my home state, so it’s good to be back playing amongst family every week.”