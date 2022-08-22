Former Eagles Starter Responds to Trade Rumors Amid Feisty Camp

Andre Dillard was moving people around like a Hollywood director on Sunday in Cleveland. He started at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, jumping right in with the second-team offensive line and showing why he was the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 draft.

It hasn’t been easy for Dillard during his four years in midnight green. He was supposed to be a plug-and-play starter, the heir apparent to Jason Peters. It didn’t work out that way. Now the 26-year-old looks reinvigorated as a backup, with increasing cries that he could parlay his recent success into a starting role in another zip code.

Remember, Dillard came into 2021 training camp in an open competition with Jordan Mailata at left tackle. He lost the battle, not the war.

“I’m not going to lie, it was hard at first,” Dillard told reporters. “I had to look deep within myself last year and figure out what are you going to be? How are you going to react to this situation? To these cards you’ve been dealt? I treat every day as a new opportunity to improve and condition myself, make the best of the resources I got.”

And if Dillard really wants a trade, he’s not saying it. He’s comfortable backing up Jordan Mailata.

“Shoot, whatever happens, happens,” Dillard said. “But I try to be where my feet are at all times.”

When asked if he had asked his agent for a trade, Dillard chuckled and rolled his eyes: “Ha.”

Credit Jeff Stoutland for Growth, Development

Ask anyone along the Eagles’ offensive line who deserves the most credit for their growth and it’s always the same answer: Jeff Stoutland. The grizzled veteran coach is arguably the best in the business. He’s extremely tough on his players, but they respect every (sometimes venomous) word he hurls at them.

“I really give so much credit to Stout. He really brings out the best in everybody that comes through his room,” Dillard said. “He’s probably the most passionate coach I’ve ever been around in my entire life. And I owe a lot to him and the guys owe a lot to him. And being part of that unit really helps us all.”

One detail Stoutland has been preaching to Dillard is hand placement. He’s been trying to emulate what Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson does.

“I came into this year a lot more confident, a lot better mindset,” Dillard said. “Since the day after we lost to the Bucs, I’ve been working out every single day basically. I never stopped. I didn’t go on vacation, just worked the whole time.”

More Aggressive, Temperature Rising

Dillard picked two feisty fights during a recent camp practice at NovaCare Complex. The first one came after Derek Barnett gave him an unnecessary shove after losing a 1-on-1 rep, and the second one was the result of some constant back-and-forth between Dillard and Patrick Johnson. Dillard’s helmet popped off and punches were thrown. Everything has been smoothed over.

“We solved it within ourselves,” Dillard said of the fights. “There’s just a little thing with me coming off a concussion, and I was tired of getting head-butted. I told him to stop and he didn’t stop, so we fought. But we’ve squashed it, it happened with us, and it was solved between us.”

Dillard admitted that he’s grown a bit fiery, and more aggressive since his rookie year in 2019. He’s also learned how to compartmentalize the BS. That extends to what the fans say about him. And what the media writes about him.

“Coming in, being like a people pleaser and stuff like that, I cared about what people said,” Dillard said. “And now over the years, I realized it’s all just BS. I’ve just grown tremendously, I think.”