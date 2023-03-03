Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Gets Brutally Honest on Eagles ‘Future’

Big Red has spoken and the torch has been passed. Andy Reid got a front-row seat to witness the greatness of Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII where the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback put on an MVP-worthy performance. Reid raved about Hurts after the game and he’s still talking about him.

The Eagles are in “good hands,” according to the two-time Super Bowl champion coach who has carved out a reputation as a quarterback whisperer.

“I think his future is great,” Reid told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think he’s a great kid. I had a chance to spend a little bit of time with him at the 101 [Awards] in Kansas City where he was the NFC Offensive Player of the Year. Very sharp and he had a phenomenal Super Bowl. And that’s about as much pressure as you’re going to have. He came out and threw for a ton of yards and ran for a ton. So I think Philadelphia is in good hands right there.”

The 101 Awards were held earlier this week in Indianapolis where Hurts was honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Year. The event was started in 1969 and serves as “Kansas City’s Salute to Professional Football.” Hurts was in attendance at the awards show and thanked everyone who helped him along his journey in a gracious acceptance speech.

“It’s a special honor to be able to accept this award on behalf of my family, the Philadelphia Eagles, give a special thanks to Mr. Lurie, Howie [Roseman], my coach, Coach Sirianni, Coach Brian Johnson who’s here, my family, my father, my mother, my sister, my brother, and the whole clique in Philly,” Hurts said. “It’s been a fun ride this year and any award you receive, I was always told that it’s only a reflection on the group and I don’t think I’d be where I am if it wasn’t for the guys that I went to battle with every week and I dearly appreciate that bond and I appreciate you guys for having me here.”

Great words from Jalen Hurts on winning the 101 Award for NFC Offensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/VFcKprJC07 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 25, 2023

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Calls Hurts ‘Elite Talent’

It’s interesting that Hurts called out Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman in his acceptance speech. Those are the guys working on what should be a bank-breaking contract extension for the franchise quarterback this offseason. While Roseman has decided to keep discussions on a potential mega-deal private, the savvy front-office executive isn’t holding back praise. He loves everything about Hurts.

“I think the reasons we drafted Jalen [Hurts] are he’s an elite competitor, he is an elite worker, and he has elite talent,” Roseman told reporters. “I think sometimes we use words like ‘worker’ and ‘competitive nature’ that kind of frame it in a way that the guy is not extremely talented. Jalen is an elite talent.

“He has elite arm strength. Anything you tell him to do, you saw his completion percentage, his accuracy jump. At the end of the day, he has a special talent, and you combine that with a special football mind and special work ethic, and it gives him a chance to be a special player.”

Cool tidbit from @mortreport on ESPN: #Eagles GM Howie Roseman reached out to #Chiefs HC Andy Reid before the 2020 NFL Draft and asked what he thinks of Jalen Hurts. Roseman knew KC didn’t need a QB so he felt comfortable asking. Reid said he liked Hurts and gave a positive… https://t.co/NNjSpwk4D5 pic.twitter.com/pXc2mN3zGW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2023

Planning for the Future, 2023 NFL Draft

The Eagles have been hard at work interviewing and scouting prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis all week. They own the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft, along with the No. 30 pick and picks in the second round and third rounds. With 19 unrestricted free agents set to test the open market — they can’t sign all of them, according to Roseman — the team will look at replenishing the roster through the draft.