Steelers Could Poach Eagles’ Top Talent Evaluator Amid Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles’ front office has been poached more than an order of eggs benedict this offseason. Vice-president of player personnel Andy Weidl interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. He’s in the mix to be their next general manager, according to the team.

Weidl originally joined the Eagles’ scouting department in 2016 and quickly worked his way up the personnel ladder. He served as Joe Douglas’ right-hand man for two years before taking over his role in 2018. Weidl is a trusted talent evaluator who is very well-liked and respected within the organization. He joins general manager Howie Roseman on scouting trips while appearing alongside him during press conferences.

Weidl, who has 24 years of NFL scouting experience, began his career as a player personnel assistant for the Steelers in 1998. Additional stops have included Baltimore and New Orleans. He also grew up in the Pittsburgh area so going back to run the Steelers’ front office would be a dream job.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:

• Joe Hortiz (Baltimore Ravens)

• Ran Carthon (San Francisco 49ers)

• Andy Weidl (Philadelphia Eagles) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 26, 2022

Philly Front Office Crawling with Potential GMs

The Eagles have already lost two key front-office people: Ian Cunningham went to Chicago to be the Bears’ assistant general manager; Brandon Brown went to New York to be the Giants’ assistant general manager. And a third staffer – Catherine Raiche, vice-president of football operations – interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but stayed.

Weidl would be a significant loss considering the Eagles are just days away from the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL draft is rapidly approaching in less than two months, too. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie talked about how much faith he had in Roseman and his assembled staff during an end-of-year press conference in 2021.

“We have about five people in our organization that right now I could project that will be general managers in this league,” Lurie said, “and he [Roseman] continually replenishes, whether it’s a John Dorsey or Jeremiah Washburn, or the list goes on. I don’t want to leave anybody out. But we have a real strong nucleus with Andy Weidl, Ian Cunningham, Catherine Raîche, Brandon Brown. One of the jobs of the general manager is to attract really good people and executives around him because it’s not meant for one person.”

Football World ‘Paying Close Attention’ to Roseman

NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks listed the Eagles as one of the league’s most interesting teams to watch this offseason. Why? Because of the three first-round picks they own in April’s draft and the unpredictability of Howie Roseman. The rumors keep flying about Philly making a move for a top quarterback, like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

“The Eagles might be compelled to roll the dice in an attempt to swiftly vault to the top of the NFC,” Brooks wrote. “Roseman has shown a fearless approach to team-building in the past, but the football world is paying close attention to see if the Eagles’ general manager will play it safe this offseason or go for broke.”

Of course, Jalen Hurts remain the starter for the time being after getting a very public endorsement.