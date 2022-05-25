Steelers Steal Top Executive Away from Eagles ‘Front Office Factory’

The plundering of the Philadelphia Eagles front office continued on Tuesday with the departure of Andy Weidl. The Pittsburgh Steelers will hire Howie Roseman’s right-hand man to be their new assistant general manager, according to CBS SportsNet’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Weidl leaves Philadelphia after six impressive seasons in the Eagles’ organization. He was a vital sounding board to Roseman and a trusted voice in terms of player development. He served as vice-president of player personnel for the past three seasons after 24 years of NFL scouting experience.

Weidl first joined the Eagles in 2016 as the assistant director of player personnel under Joe Douglas. This loss will sting, a fact not lost on Roseman who addressed the possibility following the 2022 NFL draft.

“I think we’re in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building,” Roseman said on April 30. “We have good people in the building and, just like our football team, we’re always looking to add good people, and I think you’re only as good as your people. We have really good people and obviously, Andy [Weidl] is one of them.”

#Eagles have lost 4 front office members *this* offseason to Assistant GM roles: Ian Cunningham: Bears

Brandon Brown: Giants

Catherine Raiche: Browns

Andy Weidl: Steelers Also lost Joe Douglas ('19) & Andrew Berry ('20) to GM roles. A front office factory under Howie Roseman. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2022

The Eagles have watched five key front-office executives leave this offseason including Andy Weidl (VP of player personnel), Ian Cunningham (director of player personnel), Catherine Raiche (VP of football operations), Brandon Brown (director of player personnel), and Tom Donahoe (senior football advisor).

They also cut ties with Shawn Heinlen (Southwest area scout), Evan Pritt (scouting assistant), Casey Weidl (director of scouting operations), and T.J. McCreight (player personnel executive), per multiple reports.

Weidl Addressed His Possible Departure in April

Weidl had been in the running for the general manager job with the Steelers, too. The Pittsburgh native got to the second round of interviews and served as a scout for the Steelers’ organization in 1998.

We have completed a second round interview for our General Manager position with Andy Weidl (Philadelphia Eagles). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2022

Ultimately, Weidl accepted the assistant general manager job where he’ll work under Omar Khan. Weidl was asked about the interview process back in April but didn’t want to take the focus away from the Eagles.

“You know what, we always talk about, ‘Be where your feet are. Be where your feet are and focus on the task at hand.’ And that’s what we did,” Weidl said on April 30. “I think our group as a whole, coaches, scouts, everybody, really locked in on this process, and I think you saw the results the last three days in the draft class that we brought in. So really fortunate to be part of it and love what we do, what we’re doing, and where we’re heading.”

Instrumental in Scouting Top Pick Jordan Davis

The Eagles traded up to grab Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft. Most experts saw it as a savvy move to get the 6-foot-6, 340-pound athletic freak of a defensive tackle from Georgia. Weidl called Davis a “unique player” after the draft while explaining the process behind scouting him.

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman and VP of player personnel both Andy Weidl spent extensive time scouting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in-person multiple times. They attended the SEC championship together and both also were present at Georgia's Pro Day. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) April 30, 2022

“There are not many guys that come around with his size, athleticism and explosion and the ability to run. His pro day workout was exceptional. Impressive guy,” Weidl said. “I think even more so from the workout was how he was with his teammates, watching him down there, watching him interact, the personality come out, the teammate he was and how players were drawn to him and how authentic he was and the personality. We brought him in here also on the visit, and we felt the same way in the comfort level with the player and with the person.”