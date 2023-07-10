Eagles Urged to Make Big Move to Take Offense to ‘Another Level’

The Philadelphia Eagles possess one of the deadliest one-two receiver tandems in all of football with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. That duo combined for 183 receptions and 2,692 yards with 18 touchdowns in 2022.

The Eagles are giddy about the present and future there. However, questions linger at the third receiver spot where Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus will be fighting for the slot job. The team had been linked to DeAndre Hopkins at one point, but his price tag (and awkward fit in the offense) appears to be a stumbling block.

Would they consider bringing another veteran playnaker ahead of training camp? Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill believes they should make a move for someone, calling slot receiver one of the Eagles’ biggest roster holes. He also threw cut candidate Greg Ward Jr. into the mix.

None of those WRs are a clear starting-caliber No. 3 option. That’s why the Eagles should consider signing a free agent who can better fill that role and take some of the pressure off Brown and Smith in the offense while giving quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaker to utilize in the passing game. If Philadelphia added one more solid wide receiver, its offense could reach another level. And that would likely make the unit one of the best in the NFL in 2023.

Olamide Zaccheus v. Quez Watkins

(last 2 years) Olamide Quez

rec 71 76

rec yds 931 1,001

rec TD 6 4 He’ll be good depth & WR3 competition for the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/MAIHw4pq5H — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) April 19, 2023

Titans Make ‘Aggressive Offer’ for DeAndre Hopkins

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have emerged as the favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins in free agency. The five-time Pro Bowler is thought to be seeking a one-year deal worth roughly $15 million, according to multiple reports. It’s a huge financial commitment for a player who just turned 31 years old. Then again, no one is debating his talent level.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Titans have made a “more aggressive” offer than the Patriots. Hopkins is waiting to see if another team wants to enter the sweepstakes, perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills would jump in. The Eagles remain out of the running after head coach Nick Sirianni dismissed their level of interest. Remember, Hopkins played under Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien when the two were together on the Houston Texans. His fit in New England’s offense could be a dream scenario.

REPORT: The Tennessee #Titans and New England #Patriots have made offers to free agent All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, per @MikeReiss of ESPN. The #Titans have been more aggressive than NE to this point and Hopkins hasn’t been in a rush to sign. One reason for Hopkins… pic.twitter.com/IQtyIGoMHS — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 9, 2023

Devon Allen Injures Calf at U.S. Nationals

Another outside-the-box candidate to win the slot job in Philly is Devon Allen. The Olympic hurdler has the speed necessary to stretch the field vertically, although he lacks the experience and reps after a six-year hiatus from organized football. And, one week after declaring himself the fastest man in the NFL, Allen is dealing with an injury.

Eagles fans cover your eyes! Your hybrid athlete and speed demon WR, Devon Allen, came up limp after running a very flawed prelim race. He did qualify for the semifinals. He’s a favorite to make the USA Championship team. pic.twitter.com/WV5D4NSNKq — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 9, 2023

The track star pulled up limp at the USATF Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon. He hurt his calf on July 8 and was scratched from the 110-meter hurdle event on July 9. That means Allen won’t qualify for the World Athletic Championship. He had to finish in the top-three to earn a spot. Instead, he’s expected to head to Eagles training camp depending on the health of his left calf.

“I don’t want to ultimately hurt myself seriously, you know, I got training camp coming up in two weeks,” Allen told reporters. “A lot of big picture, in terms of my health. I hurt my calf. My left [calf].”