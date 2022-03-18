Eagles Sign Veteran Safety, Fletcher Cox ‘Finalizing’ Return

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back Anthony Harris after inking the veteran safety to a one-year deal on Friday. The deal is believed to be worth $2.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Eagles announced the move on Twitter while citing Harris’ “experience and leadership.” The 30-year-old started 14 games last season during his first year in a midnight green jersey. He finished with 72 total tackles along with one interception and three pass breakups.

Harris figures to retain his role as the starting free safety. He played in tandem with Rodney McLeod, a duo that brought 17 years of experience to the secondary room. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon spoke highly of the two men last season.

“To always say that we’re always trying to look to get incrementally better each week, but for Rodney and Anthony, two vets that have played at a very high level, that’s what I love about both of those guys,” Gannon told reporters on December 28. “[They say] Yeah, whatever is best for the team, that’s what we’ll do. That’s the kind of leadership and character you’re looking for in your defense.”

But the strong safety slot that McLeod occupied in 2021 remains vacant. Philadelphia let him walk in free agency and there has been no indication that he’ll sign a new deal. Marcus Epps is currently listed No. 1 on the depth chart after the Eagles missed on a slew of top free agents at the safety position.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

D

Boston Scott Signs 1-Year Deal Worth $2.25 Million

Some were surprised that the Eagles didn’t tender restricted free agent Boston Scott. Well, they were waiting to get his number down. The team signed the 26-year-old running back to a one-year contract worth up to $2.25 million with incentives, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Eagles are re-signing RB Boston Scott to a one-year, $1.75 million deal that’s worth up to $2.25M with incentives, source said. He gets $1.1M guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

Scott joins Nate Herbig and Greg Ward Jr. as returning restricted free agents in 2022. The Eagles didn’t tender linebacker Alex Singleton who has been drawing interest from the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, seven free agents remain without contracts from the Eagles or any other team: Derek Barnett, Jordan Howard, Rodney McLeod, Steven Nelson, Ryan Kerrigan, Genard Avery, Jason Croom. Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Fletcher Cox Nearing Eagles’ Return

The decision to release Fletcher Cox on Thursday took the NFL by storm. No one expected the All-Pro defensive tackle to hit the open market. The Eagles gambled that nobody would sign Cox and the plan was to bring him back at a reduced rate.

Well, Cox is close to finalizing a one-year deal to return. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the two sides are “working through the details” and something should be finalized by Monday.

The #Eagles and DT Fletcher Cox continue to work through the details of a one-year deal, sources say. I’d expect it to be finalized and signed in the coming days, perhaps Monday. But he’s still on track to return. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

Cox had been due $18 million in guaranteed money on June 1. Now the Eagles can bring him back at a more palatable price. Cox is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons: 3.5 sacks, 35 tackles (7 for loss), 2 forced fumbles, 12 quarterback hits.