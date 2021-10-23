Eagles Defensive Starter Questionable, Brandon Brooks Update

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Week 7. The team plays the Las Vegas Raiders out in Sin City on Sunday, October 24.

Nick Sirianni’s team gets two key starters back in right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Dallas Goedert, energy guys who should boost morale in the locker room. Center Jason Kelce and left guard Landon Dickerson were also given a clean bill of health.

There are only two players in danger of missing the matchup: safety Anthony Harris and guard/center Jack Anderson who were both listed questionable. Everyone else is good to go, including long snapper Rick Lovato (hamstring) and defensive end Derek Barnett (foot). If Harris can’t go, the Eagles would likely start Marcus Epps alongside Rodney McLeod. K’Von Wallace is still in the 21-day practice window and unavailable.

One other option at safety is versatile cornerback Andre Chachere. Anderson is a big-bodied backup rookie from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. The 2021 seventh-rounder hasn’t appeared in a game for the Eagles or any NFL contest. Philadelphia will rely on Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Brett Toth for depth on the offensive line.

Tyree Jackson Not Ready to Go

Goedert returns and lays solo claim to the starter’s role with Zach Ertz jettisoned to Arizona. Undrafted rookie Jack Stoll and second-year man Noah Togiai sit behind him. Tyree Jackson is in the “ramp-up period” and won’t be available in Week 7, per Sirianni.

The converted college quarterback had a breakout training camp, but fractured his back and hit injured reserve. He was out for eight weeks before hitting the 21-day practice window on October 20. The 6-foot-7, 249-pounder has considerable hype around him within the organization.

“Every day he’s out there, he’s looking a little better. So, hopefully soon,” Sirianni said of Jackson’s status. “I just don’t want to put any added pressure on him to get back before he’s ready. So, we’ll see for next week or the week after that. But he looks good with some of the things he’s doing out there.”

From University at Buffalo QB, to the Buffalo Bills Practice Squad. From Buffalo, to the XFL’s DC Defenders. Tyree Jackson has had quite a journey. Soon to come off IR, he’ll get his shot at TE for the Eagles Here’s some of his highlights along the way:#FlyEaglesFly | #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/RAYGnf7Jre — On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith (@OTR2Victory) October 20, 2021

Jackson has been working with Eagles great Brent Celek at practice. The two have been doing blocking drills and running routes, according to Goedert.

“I think Tyree has the potential to be a really good player,” Goedert said. “He’s missed however long with his back injury which was a huge bummer for him, but he’s getting back out there. It’s just one of those things when you get thrown into the game, how can you play? And I think he’s got a very good chance of being a good player.”

Brandon Brooks Still Rehabbing

Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks hit injured reserve on September 21 with a pectoral injury. It wasn’t deemed season-ending at the time, but there has been little news about his rehab trickling out to the media.

Brooks was already coming back from two Achilles tears – in different knees, fortunately – in three years. He’s one of the toughest – and fittest, from a physical standpoint – in the NFL. Still, the 32-year-old is trying to overcome a lot. And Sirianni had no timetable for his return.

“He’s recovering. he’s getting better,” Sirianni said. “He’s in there supporting his teammates in every meeting. I love that about Brandon. He’s a great teammate, he’s a phenomenal teammate.”