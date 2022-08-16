Eagles Explain Decision to Trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles finally admitted defeat in overreaching on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The 2019 second-rounder was sent packing to Seattle in exchange for Ugo Amadi on Monday, thus ending one of the longest failed experiments in franchise history. Don’t wish ill on Arcega-Whiteside, though.

The Stanford product did everything the coaching staff asked of him, including switching from wide receiver to tight end. He added 12 pounds to his 6-foot-2 frame to do that. It just didn’t work out.

“I think you’re outside wide and now you go inside to start blocking defensive ends. It’s a whole new world in there,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen told reporters. “He battled, he did a nice job while he was at it.”

Reps were at a minimum dating back to his rookie year and he didn’t take advantage of them. Now Arcega-Whiteside will look for a fresh start with the Seahawks.

“I’m just happy for J.J. to get an opportunity,” Kenny Gainwell said. “And when that opportunity comes, I hope he takes advantage of it.”

JJ Arcega-Whiteside apparently added 12 pounds this offseason as part of his move from receiver to tight end. The #Eagles list him at 6-foot-2, 237 pounds. He was listed at 225 last year, for those who couldn't do the math. (I needed a calculator.) — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 3, 2022

The one thing that the 237-pounder was always good at was blocking. He carved out a reputation as a solid special-teams player, something that should keep him on the roster in Seattle. He’ll be battling for a backup receiver spot behind Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain, and (no irony lost) DK Metcalf.

“J.J. is a great person, had a great work ethic,” Steichen said. “He did some good things here for us, but I’m really excited about his new chapter in Seattle and wish him nothing but the best.”

Josiah Scott Enjoying Transition to Safety

Josiah Scott is another player transitioning positions. The veteran defensive back has been taking first-team reps at safety after seeing looks at nickel corner early in camp. Unlike Arcega-Whiteside, Scott has been thriving in his new role. Scott was in there as a replacement for injured starter Marcus Epps (back).

Josiah Scott getting 1st team reps at safety with Marcus Epps out. Interesting that it’s not K’Von Wallace. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 16, 2022

“I pride myself on being a smart player and being able to play any position in the secondary,” Scott told reporters. “So being able to play corner, nickel, or safety in this defense I pride myself on that, so I took it and ran with it. I’m enjoying it.”

Josiah Scott's nickname in the #Eagles media guide is "The Gnat" but he doesn't like it. He got it in college due to his small size: 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. And pesky, annoying nature as a defender. Scott said: "I don't like it myself but it kind of stuck with me." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 16, 2022

The hardest part has been hearing the call and understanding the signals, according to Scott.

“You can kind of put me anywhere in the defense and I’ll be successful and be able to thrive where I’m at,” Scott said.

Jalen Hurts Thriving, Amazing Deep Ball Accuracy

Jalen Hurts went a perfect 6-of-6 for 80 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener. It’s going to be pretty hard for his harshest critics to find fault in that performance. Hurts was back throwing darts at Tuesday’s final practice in Philadelphia: 14-of-20 with five touchdowns and no interceptions (via Eliot Shorr-Parks).

Steichen told reporters he has seen marked improvement from 2021 camp to 2022 camp.

“I mean you see it in practice, he hit a big one the other day to Quez [Watkins] right down the sideline,” Steichen said. “He hit another one to [Jalen] Reagor on that post, so it’s showing up.”

Receiver Zach Pascal missed the first six days of camp with food poisoning, but he’s jumped right in and gotten on the same page with Hurts. He’s seen an accurate quarterback who keeps getting better every day.

“Since I got here his deep ball accuracy’s been amazing,” Pascal said. “A lot of his throws have been accurate. I see him getting better every day and the work ethic he puts into that, it just trickles down to the whole team and everybody else putting in work.”