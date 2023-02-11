Eagles Make 3 Roster Moves Prior to Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting their starting punter back for Super Bowl LVII. The team activated Arryn Siposs from injured reserve roughly 24 hours before kickoff on Saturday in an expected roster move.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had been playing coy with the media all week about Siposs and his availability. He wanted to keep a competitive advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-year-old Aussie is back after missing six games while nursing an ankle sprain dating back to December 11.

The Eagles also announced the elevations of safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad. Both could be valuable contributors on special teams on Sunday, especially Ward who could be in line to take over for injured punt returner Britain Covey. The rookie out of Utah is officially listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Chiefs elevated receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter from the practice squad.

Sirianni has kept digging his heels into the process that got him to Arizona in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. He doubled down on that process despite all the extra media and hype surrounding the team.

“It’s just how do we eliminate distractions, and it’s hard. It will be hard,” Sirianni told reporters on January 31. “It will be a challenge. But again, when you’re playing for something that’s bigger than yourself, right, because of the relationships that you have with the teammates that you have and the coaches that you have, then you’re willing to sacrifice things.

“And that’s the definition I talk about all the time. That’s the definition, the greatest motivator is love, and I know our guys love each other, and sacrificing things is one of the greatest indicators of love.”

Chiefs Conduct ‘Mock Practice’ Ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs snuck one more practice in ahead of Super Bowl LVII, according to a pool report. Head coach Andy Reid saluted departing strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin and he broke down the huddle. Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr reported that the Chiefs underwent a very brief walkthrough that lasted from 10:58 a.m. to 11:24 a.m. Every player participated. No one was listed on the final injury report.

“I’m happy for the guys,” Reid said, via Orr. “We’ll make it work with whatever we got but I mean, I’m happy for the guys to have this chance. It’s special. To play in the Super Bowl. It’s a great opportunity that doesn’t come around very often.”

Jalen Hurts Evaluates Tough Chiefs Matchup

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has made a habit of admonishing reporters for not asking him about the opponent. He did it ahead of facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. And he did it again prior to facing the Chicago Bears in Week 15. Earlier this week, Hurts was quick to give his thoughts on the NFL’s fifth-ranked defense.

“I feel like they are really good at every position,” Hurts said of the Chiefs. “I feel like they fly to the ball, their front seven is very disruptive, 95 [Chris Jones], he’s a problem. We have to really be ready to play really clean football, execute, and we gotta play our best. We gotta play our best game.”

Jones is a problem. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, plus three-time All-Pro, at defensive tackle who had two sacks in the AFC Championship Game. He finished the regular season with 15.5 sacks, tied for No. 4 in the league.