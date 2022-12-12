Eagles Player Puts Giants Heckler on Notice: ‘F*** You, Piece of S***’

Philadelphia fans get a ton of crap about heckling opposing players from the national media. They are passionate and sometimes misunderstood. Meanwhile, New York Giants supporters seem to get a pass despite being equally intense.

Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was getting carted off the field on Sunday when some Giants fans started giving him the business. Siposs had just hurt his ankle on a bizarre blocked punt play where he recovered the ball and advanced it toward the sideline before getting popped. Was he out of bounds? It looked like he was. Either way, Siposs didn’t get the flag and then was greeted by an unnecessary Bronx cheer from the hometown crowd. He justifiably fired back with an NSFW rant of his own.

#Eagles punter Siposs exchange with a Giants “…fuck you, fuck you piece of shit,” is both hilarious and accurate #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsNYG pic.twitter.com/l0PxqXMqyc — Reggie (@Firps98) December 11, 2022

Siposs was ruled out with an ankle injury and didn’t return. Jake Elliott filled in at punter and booted an impressive 35-yarder on his only opportunity of the day. Britain Covey took over as the holder. Here is the blocked punt play in question:

Hell of an effort by Siposs. pic.twitter.com/HtthHqaZVX — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) December 11, 2022

“Unfortunately you practice those things and hope they don’t come to fruition,” Sirianni told reporters. “But you practice them and you get ready for them, just like god forbid something happened to the quarterback, you do the same thing there. So you have backups, you know the rosters with the size and the way they are, you have to be ready for those [things]. It was just like, ‘Hey, you might not like what’s going on right here but here’s the plan.’ Covey, you go to holder. Jake, you go to punter. And let’s get through this.”

How was this not a late hit against the Giants on Siposs? #28 is standing out of bounds waiting to hit the punter, who is obviously running out to avoid getting hit. It caused an unnecessary injury. Not cool. #eaglesgiants #eagles #nfl #latehit pic.twitter.com/JVXE3suk0t — SM (@CLEMS0520) December 11, 2022

Reed Blankenship Suffers Knee Sprain

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship also left Sunday’s game on a cart due to a knee injury. Third-stringer K’Von Wallace took his spot with starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported that Blankenship is dealing with a low-grade ankle sprain and won’t be placed on injured reserve. Good news for a team a bit banged up at that position.

The #Eagles received good news on S Reed Blankenship’s knee following scans today. It’s a low-grade sprain, which makes it a short-term injury, sources say. Timeline still TBD but not a candidate for IR. Positive development for the Birds, who are a bit banged up at safety. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 12, 2022

Starting right tackle Lane Johsnon also picked up an abdomen injury against the Giants. He was replaced by Jack Driscoll, but Johnson told reporters he probably would have kept playing if the game was close. The Eagles were up by 34 points when he came out and went on to win 48-22 in what was being dubbed “The Massacre at the Meadowlands.”

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson didn’t seem overly concerned about his abdomen injury after the game. He said he probably would have played under different circumstances. Will have further testing tomorrow, though. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 12, 2022

Special Kind of Team, Special Kind of Chemistry

Something special is brewing around the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles. The players can smell it after each win, especially fresh off a 25-point win over the Tennessee Titans and now a 26-pointer over the New York Giants. It’s hard not to think or say the word Super Bowl right now. Just ask Super Bowl champion defensive end Brandon Graham.

“We know there are a lot of areas where we can improve, but it feels great to be 12-1 because this is a special team with that kind of chemistry,” Graham told Dave Spadaro. “It’s been so much fun, though. Coming here and beating the Giants like this? Man, it’s something else. Just keep it going. That’s all we want to do. Keep it going to let’s see where we end up.”