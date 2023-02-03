Eagles List 5 Players Out, Key Starter Returns to Practice

It’s still a touch-and-go situation in regard to Arryn Siposs status for Super Bowl LVII, but all arrows are pointing up. The starting punter for the Philadelphia Eagles was back at practice on Friday where he was serving as the placeholder.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t seen physically punting the ball in the portion of practice open to the media. Siposs had his 21-day practice window activated on Thursday. He immediately told reporters he was “ready to go” and planned to play against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are waiting to see how he handles the next few days before making a final decision.

However, the fact that fill-in punter Brett Kern didn’t have his helmet on on Friday seemed to speak volumes. He averaged only 35.8 net yards on four punts during the NFC Championship Game.

“Feeling really good,” Siposs told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Ready to go, which is great. If the opportunity arises, that would be fantastic. But it’s good to be back out there with the guys and get to do my thing for a couple weeks. And we’ll see how it goes.”

Arryn Siposs is holding early on in practice. Brett Kern is standing in the end zone, doesn’t have his helmet with him. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/AOQisxjbST — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) February 3, 2023

Getting Siposs back for the league’s title game would be a huge deal. He was averaging 45.6 yards per punt (39.5 net) in 13 games before suffering a high ankle sprain, compared to Kern who averaged 42.2 yards per punt (37.7 net) in six games. If the Super Bowl is as close as many people are predicting, the Eagles are going to need every conceivable advantage and inch.

Eagles List 5 Players Out on Practice Report

The Eagles wrapped up an easy work week on Friday — two walk-throughs, plus one light practice — and submitted a fairly long, yet clean injury report. Five total players were missing in action: G Landon Dickerson (elbow), T Lane Johnson (groin), C Cam Jurgens (hip), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Robert Quinn (foot). Here is the complete list of the walking wounded:

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about this week being more about the “grind” and the “camaraderie.” The Eagles dissected some game film and began game-planning for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I love being in the game plan meetings,” Sirianni told reporters. “Going and grinding and dissecting through all the film and finding the little things that you needed to find to help the players be successful, put them in good positions, help them understand the opponent.It’s just the grind that you love, it’s the journey that you love, it’s the camaraderie from the grind and the journey that continues to pull people together.”

Super Bowl practice just started for the Eagles pic.twitter.com/vjxWi6Rldq — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) February 3, 2023

Jalen Hurts ‘Getting There’ with Injured Shoulder

Quarterback Jalen Hurts still wouldn’t put his injured right shoulder at 100% health, but it’s getting close. Everyone knows he’s dinged up at this point and there is nothing else to say about it. He’s playing on February 12 no matter what.

“I’m getting there,” Hurts said. “I’ve made it clear this whole time that it’s been something I’ve been dealing with, and, you know, getting there.”

When asked if he was at least feeling better, Hurts said: “With time.” Well, he has one more week, or 9 days to be exact.