Ex-Eagles Star Rips New England Patriots: ‘I Ain’t Got No Respect’

Asante Samuel never bought into the so-called “Patriot Way” when he was in New England. Why? Well, the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback isn’t a big believer in “brainwashing” camps, which is how he thinks Bill Belichick runs the Patriots’ organization.

Samuel refused to give up his individuality and toe the company line. He took the first flight out of Boston and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of free agency in 2008. He never looked back, except to throw shade at New England over the years. Samuel’s most recent criticism came during an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. The retired All-Pro sounded bitter about the way Belichick treated him and credited Tom Brady for carrying that dynasty.

“I don’t know what no Patriot Way is. All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way,” Samuel said, via Mass Live. “I don’t know none of that. I’m here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money. So when you try to hold my money back and you want all your money, I ain’t got no respect for you.”

Asante Samuel rips the 'Patriot Way,' says Brady always bailed out Belichick https://t.co/LmfusKkvuU #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/4QZFp3D1QC — WEEI (@WEEI) July 21, 2022

Samuel was referring to the Patriots’ decision to block him from hitting free agency in 2007. New England slapped the franchise tag on Samuel that year instead of handing him a long-term contract extension. Samuel didn’t appreciate it.

“We can make these decisions because we’ve got Tom,” Samuel said. “I don’t matter what decisions you can make.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Samuel Trashes Nnamdi Asomugha, Too

Samuel has never been one to bite his tongue if he feels wronged. For example, the 41-year-old is constantly pushing for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Twitter. It’s a good debate, one that Darius Slay has lent his support.

“Shoutout to my boy Asante Samuel,” Slay told reporters. “My boy should be in the Hall of Fame.”

And Samuel isn’t afraid to bash former teammates who never lived up to the hype. For example, Nnamdi Asomugha.

“You can’t make up no excuses for the level of play if it falls this low from one team to another,” Samuel said of Asomugha, via CBS Sports. “You can’t be this good over here, and then you come over here and all of a sudden you ain’t that good because of this and that.”

Brandon Graham Biggest Trash-Talker

It’s no secret that Brandon Graham likes to talk a ton of trash on the football field. He’s admitted it. His teammates often say it. And several highlight-reel videos have confirmed it. But it was still funny to hear some of the younger Eagles players tell stories about Graham, like rookie first-rounder Jordan Davis.

“Man, BG, he just be intense,” Davis said. “He’s the main one who be chirping at competition drills.”

And Graham returned the favor with a salute to Davis.

“You know who I like? I like the new guy, Jordan Davis,” Graham said. “That boy funny. He be singing. Yeah, mic him up for practice. You’ll really see some stuff.”