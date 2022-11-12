Eagles Announce Roster ‘Replacement’ for Commanders Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to make a change at a vital position for Week 10. Josiah Scott will likely replace Avonte Maddox at nickel cornerback, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. Maddox is dealing with a hamstring injury and expected to miss Monday night’s divisional matchup versus Washington.

Scott has been limited this week at practice with an ankle issue, but he is the next man up there. He told reporters he’s “doing everything he can to be ready.” Scott picked up the injury during the team’s 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

“It’s not looking like he’s going to go,” Sirianni said of Maddox, then threw his support behind Scott: “Yeah, we’re thinking that he’ll be his replacement.”

#Eagles Josiah Scott says he’s doing everything he can to be ready. Earlier today, Nick Sirianni said Scott is next man up at slot CB with Avonte Maddox expected to miss Monday’s game. pic.twitter.com/KdedeEP3LG — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 12, 2022

Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) was the only other player listed on the injury report. Everyone else is expected to play for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Washington is getting rookie receiver Jahan Dotson back, barring a last-minute setback from a lingering hamstring injury. And Commanders head coach Ron Rivera sounded pessimistic about defensive end Chase Young’s chances at playing on Monday.

“We won’t play him unless we feel he’s ready to roll,” Rivera told ESPN. “There are some things he’s not comfortable doing.”

Sirianni Comments on Miles Sanders’ Record Year

Miles Sanders is on pace for career highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. He’s having a monster season as the unquestioned starter in the backfield: 131 carries for 656 yards and 6 touchdowns. Sirianni has been Sanders’ biggest fan dating back to training camp and expressed excitement over the way he’s playing right now.

“I just think he’s running hard. I think he’s seeing the field well. He’s protecting the football. I think he’s blocking well. I just think his pass protection is even greatly improved from last year,” Sirianni told reporters. “So just playing good all-around football. I don’t think there is any particular thing. I really believe that all parts of his game have continued to improve.”

Robert Quinn Not Thrilled About No Bye Week

Defensive end Robert Quinn is staring down a dubious NFL mark over the next few weeks. He could play in 18 straight games with no bye week. Remember, Quinn was traded to Philadelphia from Chicago on October 26. The transaction happened after the Eagles’ bye week and before the Bears’ bye week. That’s a rough stretch.

“That’s not really a record I’m looking for ― 18 games and no bye week,” Quinn said, via the Delaware News Journal. “Come on, man. You can borrow my pads if you want to do that. I mean, 18 weeks, no bye week, Year 12. It’s a heck of an adjustment, and in a new city.”

On Thursday, Robert Quinn's first day with the #eagles, Fletcher Cox said to him, "“Yo Rob. We practice hard here.” Quinn responded, “That’s all I needed to hear.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 30, 2022

If Quinn does play in 18 straight games, it wouldn’t be the all-time NFL record. According to Pro Football Talk, four different players from the Frankford Yellow Jackets – a precursor franchise to the Philadelphia Eagles – hold the NFL record at 19 games in a single season.