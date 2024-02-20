Eagles Could Ask $22.5 Million Veteran to Take Pay Cut, or Get Cut

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ overhaul in the secondary could stretch beyond replacing at least one of new coordinator Vic Fangio‘s starting cornerbacks.

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles could swing for the fences, and pry Super Bowl hero L’Jarius Sneed away from the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. But, remaking a secondary that was plagued by poor tackling down the stretch may require additional cap space than Philadelphia currently has at its disposal.

Pro Football Focus identifies cornerback Avonte Maddox, who signed a four-year contract for $22.5 million back on November 20, 2021, as a top candidate to be asked to take a pay cut, or even be released later this offseason.

“The Eagles may not want to further complicate a secondary situation that is already a bit dire,” Brad Spielberger writes for PFF. “But, after paying both Darius Slay and James Bradberry last offseason, they did not get enough from a veteran trio of starters even when they were healthy. Maddox played in just four games in 2023 after logging 457 snaps in 2022, so the Eagles may look to negotiate a pay cut or outright move on later in the offseason due to his lack of availability in recent seasons.”

What a Restructure Would Mean for Eagles, Avonte Maddox

While no player ever wants to accept a pay cut, Maddox is coming off an injury-riddled 2023 season that saw the 27-year-old appear in only five games.

Maddox suffered through a shoulder injury that sidelined him for 15 weeks, only to be knocked out of his return in Week 17 due to an arm injury.

Given the fact that Maddox only produced 12 total tackles in five games last season, the timing might be right for Roseman and the Eagles to approach him about a contract restructure.

Reworking Maddox’ contract could create additional spending flexibility for the Eagles, currently projected to have just $19.93 million in cap space, and some stability for Maddox entering 2024.

However, if the Eagles do wind up moving on from Maddox, releasing him after June 1 would create $7.117 million in new cap space, while triggering a $2.56 million dead-money charge.

Why Keeping Maddox Makes Sense for Eagles

If the Eagles plan to replace at least one starting cornerback on the outside, providing some stability in the secondary could prove valuable in a pivotal season for head coach Nick Sirianni’s team.

Maddox is as steady a slot cornerback as there is in the NFL, when he’s healthy, and is one year removed from a 2022 season that saw him hold opposing wide receivers to just 10.5 yards per reception in 307 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Injuries wreaked havoc on the Eagles’ cornerback room as a whole during the 2023 season, in addition to Maddox’s own struggles staying on the field.

However, given what is at stake for this coaching staff, Sirianni and Fangio may find it more palatable to move forward with Maddox next season, rather than depending on an incoming rookie or bargain free agent signing at nickel cornerback. Especially given the turnover expected at cornerback, following a disastrous collapse over the second half of the 2023 season.