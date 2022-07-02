Eagles Super Bowl Champ Shares ‘Wildest’ Retirement Message

Beau Allen was one of the most colorful characters to wear midnight green. So naturally the Super Bowl champion nose tackle had a hilariously spirited message for everyone in his retirement announcement on Friday.

Allen has decided to hang up his cleats after seven NFL seasons, including that wild championship ride with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. The former seventh-round pick leaves the game with 117 tackles (14 for loss), along with 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 90 career games. He served stints in Philly, Tampa Bay, and New England where he spent time with “many amazing teammates, coaches, and support staff.”

“Never in my wildest dreams as a youth did I think that I would play in the NFL,” Allen wrote on Twitter. “Any player that’s worth a shit will tell you that it’s the people involved that really make the game special. I’m looking forward to applying the skills learned in football (high effort, gap penetration, two gapping, taking on double teams, etc) to the world at large, and finding something new to pour my passion into. I’m excited to see what the future holds!”

The Eagles were quick to post a celebratory message to Allen showing him riding a float at the Super Bowl parade down Broad Street. The green-and-white confetti was flying around his head as he smiled and flashed a thumb’s up to the Philly faithful. Good times.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Chris Long Lobbied for Beau Allen Mural

Allen left a long-lasting impression on Chris Long who lobbied hard for his Eagles teammate to get his own mural. Long offered to pay someone to put up a mural back in 2018, an innocent tweet that got instant backing from a local artist named Casey Opstad and resident Patrick McKenzie.

ok — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) July 8, 2018

The project eventually got a Kickstarter page and a location a block away from Geno’s Steaks. They never reached their fundraising goal, stalling out at $1,090 for their $21,000 goal.

It’s live. Let’s make this thing happen. I’m not collecting these funds but the project is in good hands. https://t.co/ZDhZm26l2t — Tree Pollen Hater Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 3, 2018

“Beau Allen mural, I’m working on it,” Long told NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2018. “Trying to find people that will give up the wall outside their house or their apartment. I’ve got an artist that I found. It’s gonna happen, I think. It needs to happen. The city can’t forget Beau.”

Minnesota Native Wins Super Bowl in Home State

Allen got to do what many football players dream of: he raised the Lombardi Trophy in his home state. The native of Minnetonka, Minnesota helped the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018. It was a glorious night for Allen and Eagles fans everywhere.

It’s dope that I have a super bowl ring — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) June 15, 2018

Allen talked about the emotions coursing through his veins on the eve of Super Bowl LII with local reporters. He didn’t have time to hang out or play the role of tour guide. He was trying to win a championship. Which he did.

“Football’s a game of emotions so it’s tough,” Allen told MPR News. “I usually try to stay pretty level when I’m playing, not really get too high, get too low, and try to be as consistent as possible, but I think that’ll be a little tougher this time around. Not only because it’s the Super Bowl, you know the biggest game in the world, but because it’s in my hometown, too. “