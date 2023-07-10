Eagles Sign ‘Off-the-Charts’ Free Agent: Candidate to Snake Roster Spot

Looking for a long-shot player to crack the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster this summer? Look no further than super-athletic linebacker Ben VanSumeren who went undrafted out of Michigan State despite wowing scouts at his pro day in East Lansing.

The Eagles inked the 6-foot-2, 237-pounder to a $130,000 guaranteed contract, with a $30,000 signing bonus. That kind of financial commitment shows they see something in the undrafted rookie free agent. Meanwhile, VanSumeren has been picking up steam as an under-the-radar player to watch at training camp due to his “extremely rare athletic attributes,” not his actual game tape.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank called him a “crazy” long shot to make the team, citing his blazing speed for his size (4.4 seconds in the 40) and raw strength (29 reps at 225 pounds) along with a 131-inch broad jump and a 42.5 vertical jump. The one-time college fullback was still learning how to play the linebacker position after transferring from Michigan to Michigan State in 2021. VanSumeren finished his college career with 100 career tackles and two sacks in 39 games (13 starts).

Frank wrote: “At worst you keep him around on the practice squad and let him learn how to play NFL linebacker. At best maybe he can help out on special teams this year if he has a great camp. He’s clearly a long-term project. But with his athleticism and off-the-charts traits — and the Eagles’ lack of young linebacker prospects — he’s certainly worth keeping an eye on.”

Michigan State LB Ben VanSumeren just recorded a 42.5-inch vertical at MSU’s pro day. Broke the scale pic.twitter.com/G0Ft9JPVs2 — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) March 15, 2023

Scouting Report: Priority Free Agent

The Eagles love taking chances on prospects with raw athleticism, just look at Olympic hurdler Devon Allen for a case study. It’s worth stashing a guy with off-the-charts traits and letting him carve out a spot on special teams. There is literally nothing for the franchise to lose.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein called VanSumeren a “priority free agent” in his pre-draft scouting report, then explained why he seemed destined for someone’s practice squad:

VanSumeren’s production and game tape won’t draw draftable grades, but he possesses extremely rare athletic attributes for his position and that might create an opportunity with a team coveting elite traits. He’s not a thumper as a run defender and his football instincts leave much to be desired, but if he can prove himself as a special teams contributor in camp, he could force a team to give him a year on the practice squad for additional development.

Statement made. @benvansumeren would have put on a show at the NFL Combine 👀📈 pic.twitter.com/CyXqdXP13b — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) March 15, 2023

VanSumeren’s previous experience playing fullback can only help him make the roster as teams are constantly searching for hybrid players. Not only that, the Eagles don’t exactly have the best linebacker room in the league. Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow are the presumed starters – aside from pass-rushing specialists Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith – with not much depth behind them.

It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see the Eagles make a post-camp trade for another linebacker, or maybe VanSumeren seizes the opportunity. Christian Elliss is another player to watch at the position.

Eagles Could Sign Myles Jack in Free Agency

Myles Jack is still sitting out there in free agency if the Eagles wanted to hit the waiver wire. The veteran linebacker was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 16 after recording 104 tackles for them in 2022. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put Jack in a midnight green jersey in a post-draft article detailing some potential moves. He’s not going to get a big payday, so he might be willing to sign cheap for a championship contender.

Barnwell wrote: “If Jack wants to continue playing, though, the Eagles would be an ideal landing spot in terms of national attention.”