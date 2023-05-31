Ex-Eagles Assistant Coach Dead at 60: Legacy Remembered

Former college and NFL assistant Bill McGovern has died at the age of 60 following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He served as outside linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15, helping guide a tenacious pass-rushing unit that finished with 49 sacks.

McGovern had been a key part of Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA in recent years where he was defensive coordinator and director of football administration. Prior to that, the New Jersey native spent time in various roles including stints with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears, as well as at the University of Nebraska. In all, McGovern spent almost 40 years in the coaching ranks after an amateur career at the College of the Holy Cross.

“Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end,” the McGovern family said in a statement released by UCLA, via ESPN.

Today, we lost Bill McGovern He was not only a great football coach But a better human being, husband, and father Prayers for Colleen, Kenzie, Delainey, Amanda, and the entire McGovern family Rest easy my friend pic.twitter.com/3ueh9E9D2F — Jeff Stoutland (@CoachStoutland) May 30, 2023

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was among the first to express his condolences to McGovern’s family. The Eagles added their own tribute by saying “McGovern was universally known as an upbeat and friendly person who was well-liked by everyone he touched within the organization.” He is survived by his wife, Colleen, and three daughters: Amanda, Delainey, and Mackenzie.

Excited to Get Back Out and Recruit Guys

The relationship between Chip Kelly and Bill McGovern was a strong one dating back to their days mixing it up at coaching clinics. They knew of each other and respected each other before finally teaming up on the same staff in Philadelphia. Ten years later, the Kelly-McGovern reunion at UCLA was off to an ambitious start.

“I love recruiting. That’s how you get to know kids,” McGovern told reporters after getting hired in March 2022, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “That’s going to be the lifeline and bloodline of your program. Getting to know them and understand them are all going to be important things going forward. My biggest thing in recruiting is don’t worry about the ones you don’t get and worry about the ones you do get and make them as good as you can.”

Connor Barwin Thrived Under McGovern’s Watch

Former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin racked up 31.5 sacks over four seasons in a midnight green jersey. He was taking orders from McGovern for three of those four years, including his 14.5-sack opus in 2014. Barwin was the long-time assistant’s prized pupil. He enjoyed his only Pro Bowl appearance under McGovern’s watch, then followed the football coach to the New York Giants in 2018.

“He does everything well,” McGovern told Dave Spadaro in 2015. “He sets the edge for us. He rushes the passer, and he drops back into coverage. He’s an unselfish player, completely. Connor has such great football intelligence and when you combine that IQ with his length, it just makes us a better football team.”