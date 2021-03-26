Eagles Make Blockbuster Trade, Shake Up NFL Draft Order

Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith don’t appear to be on the wish list anymore. Not after the Philadelphia Eagles moved back six spots in next month’s draft thanks to a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. They now own the 12th overall pick.

It’s a curious move since everyone had the Eagles taking a top receiver in the first round. There was a palpable buzz around Chase or Smith being their top target but neither stud wide receiver will likely be on the board at No. 12. Ditto for gifted tight end Kyle Pitts who could go in the top-five.

Philadelphia agreed to acquire the 12th overall pick in 2021, plus a fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall), and a 2022 first-round pick from Miami in exchange for the sixth overall pick in 2021 and a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 156 overall). The Eagles still own 11 total picks.

Updated with the Eagles' 2021 draft picks… R1: No. 12 (From MIA via SF)

R2: No. 37

R3: No. 70

R3: No. 84 (from IND)

R4: No. 123 (from MIA)

R5: No. 150

R6: No. 189

R6: No. 224

R6: No. 225

R7: No. 234

R7: No. 240 — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 26, 2021

The move would seem to indicate the Eagles are content handing the starting quarterback job to Jalen Hurts. There had been reports of them eyeing up a top rookie signal-caller prior to the trade, guys like Trey Lance and Justin Fields were mentioned as possible picks. Now the temptation to take one is gone.

The Eagles could decide to take a pass-rusher like Michigan’s Kwity Paye or Miami’s Greg Rousseau at No. 12. Or, they could look at one of the top cornerbacks in the draft: Alabama’s Patrick Surtain or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. One other name to monitor is Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Kwity Paye — @OfficialKwity — is an athletic DE with a fast first step and strong hand usage Paye has the athleticism to beat smaller tackles and the power to play through/get by bigger tackles pic.twitter.com/oQct6fcPUm — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) March 21, 2021

Eagles Looked Hard at BYU’s Zach Wilson

Did the Eagles attempt to trade into the top-three for a crack at Zach Wilson? The BYU quarterback dazzled during his pro-day workout on Friday with New York Jets scouts noticeably drooling. Wilson is expected to go to them at No. 2 overall.

One thing is very clear: Zach Wilson will go high in this draft. At No. 2? Very possible. And hard to see anyone having enough ammo to move up. https://t.co/U7gAKiJBhj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

But, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles were very high on Wilson and toyed around with the idea of trading up to get him. The price to move up proved to be too rich. Instead, they moved back six spots as they attempt to build around Hurts. Don’t be surprised if general manager Howie Roseman adds a quarterback in the later rounds, though.

“You see over and over again, this is a quarterback-driven league, and these guys are all really good prospects,” Roseman told reporters on March 18. “We’re going to make sure we do our due diligence on them and every other position that would be a possibility for us in the first round and with the rest of the our 11 picks.”

Assets to Acquire Deshaun Watson From Houston

On the surface, the decision to trade back in the draft looked like a huge vote of confidence for Hurts. He’ll enter training camp as the undisputed starter, assuming he can hold off a charge from veteran Joe Flacco. Unless Philly is collecting assets to make a run at Deshaun Watson.

Trade reaction: Great value for No. 6 pick. Can still get outstanding talent at 12, or move up or down. Potential for 3 first-round picks in 2022 is too good to pass up. This isn’t over. Long way before Draft arrives. Howie is wheeling and dealing.#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) March 26, 2021

The blockbuster trade with Miami netted them an additional first-rounder in 2022 which could be floated out in discussions for Watson. The Eagles could theoretically offer the Houston Texans an intriguing package of the 12th overall pick in 2021, plus three potential first-rounders in 2022. Philly has their own first-rounder in 2022 and Miami’s first-rounder in 2022. They also have a second-rounder from Indianapolis that can turn into a first-rounder if Carson Wentz plays at least 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps. Interesting.

If #Eagles are serious about trading for Deshaun Watson, they now have the 12th overall in 2021 and a first-rounder in 2022 to offer. They could also dangle the 2022 first-rounder they just got from Miami and the 2022 second-rounder (essentially a one) from Indy. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 26, 2021

