Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Eagles Acquire $135 Million Star

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, a possible landing spot for the most accomplished interior lineman in the league could be the Eagles. The trade scenario would see the Eagles trade their 2024 first and second-round draft picks in exchange for the nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Ballentine argues that a potential move for Donald would lift Philadelphia over the top as a contender.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are one team that may not seem like an obvious landing spot for Donald, but they would benefit more than most from acquiring him,” writes Kay. “Adding a player of his caliber to a defense that already reached the Super Bowl last year could push this group over the top in 2023.”

Why Rams Could Unload Aaron Donald During Season

The idea of the Rams trading Donald isn’t exactly surprising. Although they’ll enter the season with intentions of contending as they bring back key franchise players and figures from the Super Bowl season such as Donald, Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay, a fire sale is very much possible if the team gets off to a disappointing start.

In fact, Dan Graziano of ESPN recently brought up how Donald would be a good trade chip considering he’s toyed with retirement in recent years and could be used as a missing piece for a contending team making a Super Bowl run.

“And if they’re out of it in late October, what’s to stop them from dangling Donald — who has toyed with the idea of retiring anyway in recent years — as a trade chip for a team looking to beef up for its stretch run? Remember, the Rams are trying to absorb as much of that dead money as possible this season,” writes Graziano.

Donald is in the midst of a six-year, $135 million deal that he re-negotiated during the 2022 offseason. The deal pays him an extra $40 million over the last three years and made him the first non-QB to get paid over $30 million per year.

Why Eagles’ Potential Trade For Aaron Donald Makes Sense

While Donald’s earnings for the 2023 season are huge — $26 million cap hit with $13.5 million base salary, the 12th-highest paid player in the NFL — he could further fortify a front seven that already features potent pass rushers in Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat.

As Ballentine also mentions, while Philadelphia already features former first-round picks at defensive tackle in Fletcher Cox and Jordan, Donald could make the defensive line “near-unstoppable.”

“The move might look a tad redundant on paper due to the presence of players like Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis, but Donald’s presence would make this defensive line near-unstoppable,” writes Ballentine. “He’d also be the perfect player to bridge the gap between the aging veterans and the team’s next wave of defensive line stars like first-round rookie Jalen Carter and 2021 third-rounder Milton Williams.”

The Eagles would obviously have to make sure the juice is worth the squeeze as Donald is due for a $34.1 million cap hit for the 2024 season in the last year of his deal. But if Philadelphia really feels like the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and former Super Bowl champion is the missing ingredient, don’t be surprised if the Eagles emerge as a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old veteran.