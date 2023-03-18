All-Pro Starter Called ‘Necessity’ for Eagles: Cowboys ‘Monitoring’ Status

There is no shortage of rumors putting All-Pro Bobby Wagner in a midnight green jersey in 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles need extra linebackers after losing Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in free agency. Pairing a perennial Pro Bowler like Wagner next to second-year player Nakobe Dean seems too perfect to pass up.

The Los Angeles Rams decided to move on from Wagner after one season in order to save $5 million in cap space. The decision to release the 32-year-old linebacker had little to do with his production. Wagner started 17 regular-season games in 2022, recording 140 total tackles (10 for loss) with 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 5 pass breakups. He can still play at an elite level.

Wagner, who was selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team, appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank. That is why Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller pegged him as a “best fit” for the Eagles. His veteran presence, combined with his savvy coverage skills, would give Philly a formidable linebackers duo.

The two teams most mentioned around LB Bobby Wagner are the #Cowboys and #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/APP9Q5zKUA — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 18, 2023

“After losing T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, adding Wagner starts feeling more like a necessity and less like an opportunity,” Miller wrote. “Nakobe Dean will hopefully slide in as one half of the starting equation, but it would behoove Roseman to add a veteran opposite of him to sift through the trash and be a plus player in coverage.”

If the Eagles want Wagner, they better get something done quickly. The Dallas Cowboys are hot on his trail and “monitoring” his status, according to Cowboys Country. Some other teams thought to be in the mix for Wagner’s services include the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

Maurice Jones-Drew Calls Wagner ‘Perfect Fit’

Former NFL star turned football analyst Maurice Jones-Drew has also been ringing the bell for Wagner to land in Philly. He went on record hyping up Wagner’s qualifications as a “perfect fit” for what the Eagles do defensively. This is a guy who led the Rams in total tackles last season with 140, 26 more than second-leading tackler Ernest Jones.

“I think that’s a perfect fit for the Eagles to have a veteran linebacker there, that will help you win games,” Jones-Drew said. “Bobby Wagner can still cover, he can blitz, he can tackle, he can do everything that you’re looking for … and then he can teach these young guys how to become a pro as well. The Eagles are looking for glue pieces and Bobby Waganer is that glue piece who can still perform at a high level.”

Bobby Wagner to Philly?@MJD wants to see it 🦅 pic.twitter.com/1u2gCx9Csw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 14, 2023

Seahawks Pete Carroll Not Ruling Out Reunion

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has a noticeable need at the linebacker spot after losing Cody Barton in free agency. In fact, there is a “sense of urgency” to find a playmaker at the position with Jordyn Brooks rehabbing from a torn ACL. Wagner would be a welcome addition there if he wanted to return to the franchise that drafted him 47th overall in 2012.

Carroll hinted at a possible reunion when reporters asked him about Wagner at the NFL Scouting Combine. He couldn’t comment directly on him since Wagner was still on the Rams’ roster at the time. Clearly, the idea of bringing him back intrigued him.

“We can’t talk about that,” Carroll told reporters, via All Seahawks. “But I love Bobby, he’s meant the world to us and our program and he played particularly well against us. So you know, we’ll see what happens. But right now, I can’t really talk about that.”