Eagles RB Enters Concussion Protocol, 6 Players Miss Practice

So much for those goofy-looking Guardian Caps protecting players from head injuries. Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott was listed out with a concussion on Saturday, an injury likely stemming from a hard collision with Marcus Epps at a recent practice.

Scott will enter the concussion protocol and miss a few days of training camp. He becomes the third Eagles player to suffer a head injury this summer, joining left tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. Those two guys got knocked out of the team’s first fully padded practice on August 2 on undisclosed plays.

Meanwhile, rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra remained out with a hamstring injury. Receivers DeVonta Smith (groin) and Greg Ward (toe) were missing in action at Saturday’s session. The Eagles have three practices and two walkthroughs left before the preseason opener on August 12 at Lincoln Financial Field. Real football is almost back.

Boston Scott concussion likely a result of Marcus Epps pop on Thurs. https://t.co/gGCSLa8yfr — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 6, 2022

A.J. Brown ‘Going to be a Problem’

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo attended Eagles camp on Saturday where he was diligently tracking all the big plays. One player who really stood out was receiver A.J. Brown who showed off his physicality on a post pattern. He’s going to be a problem for opposing defenses.

Lombardo also walked away impressed by linebacker Kyzir White and undrafted rookie cornerback Josh Jobe. Prior to practice, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay singled out Marcus Epps, Shaun Bradley, and T.J. Edwards as emerging leaders and “core special teamers.”

#Eagles Special Teams Coach Michael Clay calls rookie Nakobe Dean a “hardhat worker” who would do anything asked. Doesn’t rule him out on special teams. @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 6, 2022

Dealing with Extreme Heat at Training Camp

The Philadelphia area has been taken hostage by an extreme heat wave this summer. Temperatures reached 85 degrees on Saturday, but harsh humidity (64%) made it feel like a sauna on the field. The city issued a heat advisory. That’s been the norm throughout camp, or the “dog days” as some players have been calling it.

Longest training camp practice (1 hour, 45 minutes) on deck. Eagles players are in pads for a second straight session. Practice moved up an hour due to the heat. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/AO1QZbJuOP — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 4, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni is being extra cautious about player health and safety. The major thing is monitoring injuries this time of year.

“The thing you dislike about it is you don’t want to lose guys,” Sirianni told reporters. “You’re worried about the heat as far as players’ health.”

I think a lot of the #Eagles offensive struggles today had to do with Mailata and Dillard being out. Pass rush was as oppressive as the heat. #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) August 4, 2022

There are positives about grinding through the extreme heat, though.

“What you love about it, is this is how the first couple games will be played,” Sirianni said. “Atlanta last year, that game was hot. This year’s game in Detroit they’ll have the air conditioning on. But, after that, it’s going to be hot, and we have to be ready for that. It gets you in great shape.”