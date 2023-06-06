Eagles’ Boston Scott Comments on Giants Free Agency Rumors

If you can beat them, join them. That was the updated football take on an old saying making the rounds last March after rumors surfaced of the New York Giants being interested in Boston Scott. The famed “Giant Killer” was a free agent who surely had a few solid offers on the table, although none of them were leaked for public knowledge.

Scott, a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, eventually inked a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 5-foot-6, 203-pounder chose the “familiarity of the system” and the love he has for the people in the building over greener pastures. But, did he have other lucrative options on the open market? Did the Giants actually make him a formal offer?

“I can’t talk about that,” Scott said, laughing. “That’s confidential.”

Details on RB Boston Scott's one-year, $2M contract with the #Eagles: – $1.85M base salary ($1.08M fully guaranteed)

– $8,824 per/game roster bonuses worth up to $150K — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 16, 2023

Instead, Scott seems destined for a reserve role on the defending NFC champions. That could always change with a strong showing this summer. Maybe someone gets injured at training camp. Or he simply outplays D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, or Kenny Gainwell. More likely, Scott reprises his role as the dizzying change-of-pace back who can sniff out touchdowns near the goal line. If so, that’s cool with him.

“I think it’s a great system,” Scott said. “I love the guys around here, you know, the City of Philadelphia has definitely treated me well, and I have a lot of love for the people in this building, and it’s a great organization. It started from the top to the bottom, you know, with the coaches and staff. They really care about the players. I wanted to come back and see what happens. This place has been special to me so here I am.”

Controversial New NFL Kickoff Rule Called ‘Dumb’

Scott isn’t usually one to stir up controversy but he couldn’t help himself this time. The Eagles’ return man doesn’t agree with the league’s decision to tweak the kickoff rule. In case you forgot: the NFL’s Competition Committee approved a change that allows the ball to be placed at the 25-yard line on kickoffs if a fair catch is called behind the 25-yard line. That means a player could theoretically call for a fair catch at the 1-yard line and still set up shop at the 25. It’s a huge disadvantage — one made to protect the players — for an explosive returner like Scott.

“I think it’s dumb. Well, I’m not a fan of it,” Scott said. “I feel like it takes away from the excitement of the game, but whatever happens happens. We’re going to deal with it. It’ll come with different types of kicks, adjusting to that, and so we’re going to have to be ready for the different situations that are going to come from us, from that type of situation. We’ll be ready.”

Despite widespread objection and a proposal that seemed to be DOA, owners have approved a rule change that a fair catch of a kickoff inside the 25 is a touchback to the 25. Rule will be in effect for 2023 only pic.twitter.com/N8NsluZFEM — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) May 23, 2023

No Animosity in RB Room, Only Competition

Scott is now the most seasoned player in a revamped running backs depth chart. The funny part? He just turned 28 years old in April which isn’t old by any stretch. Yet, the man once called the successor to Darren Sproles is suddenly the old man in the room.

“It’s interesting, man, it’s been a cool journey,” Scott said. “Like, just yesterday I feel like I was asking Sproles and seeking out wisdom from him, and now … I just try and be available to the guys any way I can and let them know upfront that there’s no animosity.”

Technically, Scott is competing for the starting spot over D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, and Kenny Gainwell. The battle is far from a heated one, according to Scott.

“There’s no … I’m just coming in here to get better,” Scott said. “I want to make them the best players that they can be. You know what I’m saying? Because at the end of the day, we’re in this together.”